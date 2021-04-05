Cricket

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours due to toe injury

05 April 2021 - 13:06 By Reuters
A toe injury has ruled Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the rest of the tour of South Africa.
A toe injury has ruled Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the rest of the tour of South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will miss the rest of the tour of South Africa and the tour of Zimbabwe due to a toe injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The 22-year-old spinner will be sidelined for up to four weeks after sustaining the injury while batting during the second one-dayer in Johannesburg, which South Africa won by 17 runs to level the three-match series.

“X-rays conducted following the match revealed an ‘intra articular communicated fracture’ though there is neither any displacement nor angulation,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab.”

The third one-dayer takes place in Centurion on Wednesday followed by four T20s. Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for three T20s and two Test matches beginning on April 21. 

READ MORE

SA level ODI series against Pakistan with a 17-run win in Pink Day clash

Pakistan's supremely gifted captain Babar Azam would have had to be central to a successful chase but he will be bitterly disappointed that he fell ...
Sport
21 hours ago

SA captain Bavuma: 'I just wanted to spend time at the crease with the belief that it would get easier'

The restraint showed by the top order helped pave the way for South Africa as they levelled the ODI series against Pakistan at the Wanderers on ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Pakistan take 1-0 lead in thriller against Proteas at SuperSport Park

A maiden career century by Rassie van der Dussen was overshadowed by Babar Azam’s commanding ton as Pakistan beat the Proteas by three wickets in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hunt drops big news on Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat Soccer
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Safa knows that we know they are lying but they still ... Sport
  3. Chippa United fire coach Dan Malesela — again Soccer
  4. Hilal coach and ex-Mourinho assistant Formosinho: Sundowns play like ‘big teams ... Soccer
  5. Nine-man Kaizer Chiefs bravely down Wydad Casablanca at FNB Soccer

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X