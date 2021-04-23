Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has informed the interim board and members' council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) of his intention to invoke section 13(5) of the National Sports Act.

At the weekend‚ Mthethwa threatened to suspend the crisis-riddled organisation after the members' council voted against amendments in the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) (CSA’s constitution) to allow for restructuring of the organisation’s administration.

In a lengthy and strongly-worded statement addressed to the interim board and the members' council‚ Mthethwa spells out his intentions to “de-fund and de-recognise” CSA in accordance of section 13(5).

Mthethwa also said that latest development will be published in the government Gazette as soon as possible and he will inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) to explain the reasons for his actions.

“I have decided to invoke my powers under the Act‚ and I hereby notify you that I have done so in accordance with s13 (5)(i)-(iii) by de-funding CSA and de-recognising CSA‚ and I will cause this to be published in the Government Gazette in due course at the earliest opportunity. I will‚ as soon as possible‚ also inform the ICC of my decision and provide them with my reasons for doing so‚” explained Mthethwa.