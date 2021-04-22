Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) interim board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou had the look of man who was close to conceding defeat on Thursday in the battle to push for the contentious proposal to amend the organisation’s constitution to allow for a majority independent board.

In a desperate last-ditch attempt to push for the controversial amendments to be passed during a virtual media briefing on Thursday‚ Nicolaou asked the members council to do what they failed to do at Saturday’s failed special general meeting [SGM]‚ which is to vote in favour of a majority independent board and an independent chairperson.

“We have and will continue to commend those affiliates in the members council that voted positively for change‚” said Niolaou.

“For those that didn’t vote positively‚ regrettably‚ our disappointment continues to endure.”

The motion was defeated after it only garnered a 46% of the votes instead of the 75% needed‚ after six members voted in favour‚ five against and three abstentions.