Anyone with side effects from Covid-19 vaccine can report it here

A mobile app to report suspected adverse drug reactions, including to the Covid-19 vaccine, has been launched in SA.

The Med Safety app is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), an entity of the national department of health, said it is using the app to improve the reporting of adverse effects of medicines and vaccines, to promote pharmacovigilance and medicine safety.

The app was developed by WEB-Recognising Adverse Drug Reactions (WEB-RADR), which is an EU-based project.

Sahpra said it is committed to the protection of information provided by people using the app. The benefit of using the tool, said the authority, is to provide a readily available platform to users for feedback about their submitted report.