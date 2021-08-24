Cricket

POLL | Should Mark Boucher be sacked as Proteas coach amid racism allegations?

24 August 2021 - 12:30
Proteas coach Mark Boucher: 'We should have been more sensitive.'
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed continue to intensify.

An online petition launched after former teammate Paul Adams’ testimony at Cricket SA’s (CSA) transformation hearings last month has so far received 1,700 signatures, with many giving reasons why Boucher should step down or be given the boot.

“We cant have such people leading our national teams,” wrote Setshaba Mosata.

Banele Lubuzo said discrimination must be dealt with: “Racism and discrimination has [sic] no place in sports.”

Angel Modutwane said: “Racism has no place in SA sports.”

Krish Viranna wrote: "[I] support the removal of Boucher.”

In his testimony, Adams said Boucher and other white teammates sang offensive songs and called him “brown s**t”.

TimesLIVE reported that in an apology released on Monday, Boucher agreed Adams was called “brown s**t” but denied coming up with the name. 

He said he was concerned and “hurt” by the allegations of racism, which he wanted to address with the former players one on one. 

“I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me.

“We, the team, coaching staff, selectors and CSA, during the period in question, should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team could raise and talk about these issues without allowing them to fester, as they clearly have,” he said. 

He said he was young at the time and players and the management were ill-equipped to navigate racial relations in post-apartheid SA. 

