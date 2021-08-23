Cricket

SA coach Boucher apologises for racist behaviour during playing days

23 August 2021 - 18:00 By REUTERS
Proteas coach Mark Boucher: 'We should have been more sensitive.'
Proteas coach Mark Boucher: 'We should have been more sensitive.'
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

SA head coach Mark Boucher has apologised for singing offensive songs and using racist nicknames during his playing days in an affidavit submitted to Cricket SA’s (CSA's) social justice and nation-building (SJN) committee on Monday.

Boucher was responding to allegations levelled against him by former spinner Paul Adams, who last month said at the SJN hearings that he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team.

While Boucher denied giving Adams the racist moniker, he did “apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived”.

“While at the time we thought it was playful banter within a team environment in which we all participated ... I deeply regret and apologise for the part I played by joining in with my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames,” Boucher said in the 14-page affidavit.

“We, the team, coaching staff, selectors and CSA ... should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team could raise and talk about these issues without allowing them to fester ...” added the former wicketkeeper, who played 147 Tests and 295 one-day internationals for the Proteas.

Skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed that Boucher had spoken to the team, providing “clarity and context” on the charges against him.

SA travel to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20s next month, with the tour scheduled to kick off in Colombo on September 2.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today Sport
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe quits, cites 'difficult team ... Cricket
  3. ‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala Soccer
  4. Ben Moseme: ‘Reviving Bloem Celtic may take some time and a lot of work’ Soccer
  5. Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...