Aubrey Swanepoel to captain Northern Cape Heat in T20 Knockout tournament

23 September 2021 - 10:39 By Sports Reporter
Aubrey Swanepoel says his side are ready to turn up the heat during the T20 knockout tournament.
Aubrey Swanepoel will captain Northern Cape Heat in Pool A of the Cricket SA (CSA) Provincial T20 Knock Out Competition that starts in a bio-bubble in Kimberley on Friday. 

The Heat will compete against the South Western Districts, Western Province and the Lions in what promises to be a competitive pool. 

“We are excited to be playing in the inaugural T20 Knock Out Competition at home,” said Swanepoel.

“We all realise this is a massive opportunity for the team, staff and the people of the Northern Cape and we are excited to make an impact.

“Being a Division 2 team, we are playing against two Division 1 teams, but we feel on our day we can compete against anybody.” 

The Heat have had three months of preparation where they have worked towards creating responsibility and synergy in the group. 

“We have a nice blend of experienced players and exciting youngsters, which bodes well for the future,” said head coach Mark Charlton.

“We want to create a long-term legacy where we build and invest in our pipeline, and we are confident that this will bear fruit in the future. 

“It is an honour for Northern Cape Cricket to host the Cricket South Africa T20 Knock Out Competition in Kimberley,” concluded Northern Cape Cricket CEO Eugene Jacobs.

“For the first team in 20 years, Northern Cape Heat will represent all the people of the Northern Cape in the new professional era of cricket in South Africa.

“We are looking forward to some exciting T20 cricket which will be televised live on SuperSport.” 

The Northern Cape Heat T20 Squad: 

Aubrey Swanepoel (captain), Jonathan Vandiar, Ernest Kemm, Evan Jones, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Qaasim Adams, Isaac Dikgale, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Beyers Swanepoel, Joe van Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jermone Xaba, Benjamin van Rensburg, Hanu Viljoen. 

Head Coach: Mark Charlton 

Assistant Coach: Deon Carolus 

Physiotherapist: Esther Bhengu 

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Storm Clark 

