Proteas batter Temba Bavuma: ‘The first session is going to be super key’

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma says they will have to be clinical in the first session of day 4 on Wednesday to deny India running away with the Boxing Day Test.

India reached stumps on day 3, when 18 wickets fell on Tuesday, on 16/1 in their second innings, and a solid lead of 146 runs that gives them the upper hand going into the last two days.

The visitors lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal for four when he was caught by Quinton de Kock from the bowling of debutant Marco Jansen during the late stages of the third session.

They will resume with opener KL Rahul on five and Shardul Thakur on four and look to lay a solid foundation for possible victory that will give them a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

At the end of day 3, Bavuma — who top-scored for the Proteas in the first innings with 52 off 103 — said SA have to show intensity with ball in hand on Wednesday morning.

“What has happened has happened in terms of the batting and the bowling,” he said.