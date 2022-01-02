SA seamer Jansen called up for India ODI series

Tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has received his first call-up to the SA One-Day International squad for their three-match home series against India later this month.

The 21-year-old made his Test debut against the touring Indians at Centurion Park last week, where he impressed in the second innings. He is a replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortjé, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will be available for the ODI series after his abrupt retirement from Test cricket on Thursday, while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius earns a recall. The series starts in Paarl on January 19, with a second match at the same venue and the third game in Cape Town on January 23.

SA Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.