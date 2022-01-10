Cricket

Tom Latham, bowlers put New Zealand on course for series-levelling win

10 January 2022 - 11:28 By Reuters
Tom Lathm became only the second New Zealand criketer, after Stephen Flemming, to boast scores of 250 plus in test cricket.
Tom Lathm became only the second New Zealand criketer, after Stephen Flemming, to boast scores of 250 plus in test cricket.
Image: @ICC/Twitter

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham smashed 252 before Trent Boult and Tim Southee wrecked Bangladesh with the ball to put the hosts on course for a series-levelling victory on day two of the second and final test in Christchurch on Monday.

Smarting from their shock defeat in the series opener at Mount Maunganui, world test champions New Zealand racked up 521-6 before declaring their first innings at the Hagley Oval.

Boult (5-43) and Southee (3-28) then combined to help bundle Bangladesh out for 126 to claim a massive lead of 395.

Boult also became the fourth New Zealand bowler -- after Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Southee -- to claim 300 test wickets.

TimesLIVE looks back at the last 10 Tests played at Newlands and how they panned out

Picturesque Newlands is often cited by SA players as their favourite ground in the world, a claim made by current skipper Dean Elgar ahead of the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

"As a team, we're not about the milestones etcetera but it definitely does feel great to join an elusive club," Boult told the official broadcasters.

"Pretty good conditions, a little bit of swing, and I thought we used the bounce and pace that was on offer at this beautiful ground quite nicely."

Devon Conway, who was unbeaten on 99 on Sunday, hit the first ball of the day for a boundary to score his third century in his fifth test.

Conway was run out for 109 having featured in a 215-run stand with Latham.

Resuming on his overnight score of 186, Latham brought up his 200 with a cover-driven four off Taskin Ahmed and went on to become only the second New Zealand player, after Stephen Fleming, to possess two 250-plus scores.

India head to Newlands test against the Proteas with history on their minds

India’s quest for a first ever series win in SA will culminate with the third and final test beginning at picturesque Newlands in Cape Town on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

The captain clobbered his Bangladesh counterpart Mominul Haque for two sixes in three balls but was dismissed going for a third.

He hit 34 boundaries in his more than nine-hour vigil.

Ross Taylor, playing his last test, made 28 and Tom Blundell smashed a breezy unbeaten 57 before Latham declared.

When they returned, Boult and Southee reduced Bangladesh to 11-4 inside seven overs with Latham taking two catches in the slip.

Bangladesh slumped to 27-5 when Liton Das fell to Boult before Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) resisted with a 60-run partnership. 

MORE:

England hold on for draw in fourth Ashes test, Australia lead series 3-0

England's walking wounded defied Australia's pace attack to bat out a dramatic final day of the fourth Ashes test for a morale-boosting draw at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Second Khawaja ton leaves England batting to save Test

Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the match to help Australia to 265 for six declared on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cummins admits it will be tough to drop in-form Khawaja for final Ashes test

Usman Khawaja's fairytale comeback has presented Australia with a selection headache, and captain Pat Cummins conceded it would be hard to drop the ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech