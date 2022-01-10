Tom Latham, bowlers put New Zealand on course for series-levelling win

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham smashed 252 before Trent Boult and Tim Southee wrecked Bangladesh with the ball to put the hosts on course for a series-levelling victory on day two of the second and final test in Christchurch on Monday.

Smarting from their shock defeat in the series opener at Mount Maunganui, world test champions New Zealand racked up 521-6 before declaring their first innings at the Hagley Oval.

Boult (5-43) and Southee (3-28) then combined to help bundle Bangladesh out for 126 to claim a massive lead of 395.

Boult also became the fourth New Zealand bowler -- after Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Southee -- to claim 300 test wickets.