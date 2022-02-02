Cricket

Keegan Petersen ruled out of the tour to New Zealand

Keegan Petersen of SA on day 2 of the third Test Series game against India at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on 12 January 2022.
Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed top order batter Keegan Petersen will miss this month’s tour to New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19.

The number three batter, who is well and asymptomatic, will be replaced by Zubayr Hamza of Western Province for the two-match tour to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

CSA said the medical team will keep in close contact with Petersen, one of Proteas’ best players during the recent 2-1 Test series win over India, to ensure his physical and mental wellbeing.

In team management news, SA A team coach Malibongwe Maketa and GbetsRocks physiotherapist Brent Martin will join the Proteas to replace Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave.

Revised Proteas Test squad: Dean Elgar (capt, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vc, Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

 Team management: Mark Boucher (head coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (manager), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (batting consultant), Malibongwe Maketa (coach), Brent Martin (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (strength & conditioning coach), Dr Shuaib Manjra (ream Dr), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager), Kyle Botha (masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security).

