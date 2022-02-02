Cricket

Ayabonga Khaka closing in on 100 ODI wickets landmark for Proteas

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
02 February 2022 - 12:50
Momentum Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka celebrates one of her five wickets after dismissing Shamilia Connell caught and bowled off her own bowling during the second ODI between SA and the West Indies at the Wanderers on January 31 2022.
Momentum Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka celebrates one of her five wickets after dismissing Shamilia Connell caught and bowled off her own bowling during the second ODI between SA and the West Indies at the Wanderers on January 31 2022.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The fact that Momentum Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka took an age to register her maiden ODI international five-wicket haul belies the contribution, dedication and hard work the Middledrift-born cricketer has put in through the years.

SA stand-in captain Sune Luus admitted that much after Khaka swung the match in the home side’s favour when she ran rings around the West Indies top-order in the second ODI match at the Wanderers on Monday.

Khaka ended the match with five wickets from nine overs which went for just 26 runs.

Her victims included the dangerous Deandra Dottin (37 off 31) who smashed an unbeaten 150 in the first washed out ODI, and Chinelle Henry (26 off 28).

Luus says Wanderers pitches are ideal preparation for New Zealand World Cup

Momentum Proteas stand-in captain Suné Luus believes the challenges posed by the Wanderers pitches in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies ...
Sport
21 hours ago

She got the breakthroughs in crucial stages when the West Indies looked to build momentum chasing a below-par victory target. 

“She has been amazing. I actually can’t believe it’s only her first five-wicket haul,” Luus said after SA lost in a super over, having defended a low score of 160 in a match reduced to 41 overs each because of rain.

“She has been a brilliant campaigner for the Momentum Proteas throughout the years.

“She is someone you can always count on. She is always ready to bowl whenever you want her to bowl.

“She is a brilliant player and I am very happy and proud of what she did today,” said Luus.

Embattled Mark Boucher to call Proteas players to testify on his behalf

Mark Boucher intends to call Proteas players to testify on his behalf during his disciplinary hearing set to take place in May, after the conclusion ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Khaka, who celebrated his first five-for in a Proteas shirt in her 71st ODI, is closing in on the 100-wickets club as she now has 92 wickets.

Khaka will have a glorious opportunity to reach the milestone in the remaining two ODIs of the four-match series.

The third ODI is on Thursday as SA will look to square the series and make Sunday's final match an intriguing decider to look forward to.

Khaka will join teammates Shabnim Ismail (156 wickets), who was the first player to reach the 150 landmark, Marizanne Kapp (134) and injured captain Dane van Niekerk who is on 138.

Luus, stand-in skipper for the West Indies series and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next month, also belongs to that exclusive club with 108 scalps.

The 29-year-old Khaka made her ODI debut in 2012 against Bangladesh in Mirpur and has not looked back since.

She is also a veteran of 36 T20Is with 32 wickets.

MORE:

Clamour grows for five-day women's tests after Canberra thriller

Women's test matches should be played over five days to produce more results, current and former players said after England and Australia battled out ...
Sport
2 days ago

Windies Women win Super Over in rain-reduced thriller to draw first blood against SA

Shabmin Ismail held her nerve to force a tie of scores but was hit for two boundaries and two maximums in the Super Over, before hard-hitting Chloe ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Combinations' the buzzword as SA look for batting alternatives against WI

The SA senior national women's cricket team has been blazing a trail in the ODI format over the past year.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Egyptian victories could put Pitso in a red hot spot Sport
  2. ‘Togetherness’ — Marcus Rashford hails Cape Town City team spirit Soccer
  3. Eric Tinkler lauds Roger de Sa's Nations Cup heroics with Egypt Soccer
  4. Quiet transfer deadline day among the PSL clubs Soccer
  5. Attempts to complete move for Sithebe from AmaZulu to Chiefs on transfer ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...