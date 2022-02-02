Ayabonga Khaka closing in on 100 ODI wickets landmark for Proteas

The fact that Momentum Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka took an age to register her maiden ODI international five-wicket haul belies the contribution, dedication and hard work the Middledrift-born cricketer has put in through the years.

SA stand-in captain Sune Luus admitted that much after Khaka swung the match in the home side’s favour when she ran rings around the West Indies top-order in the second ODI match at the Wanderers on Monday.

Khaka ended the match with five wickets from nine overs which went for just 26 runs.

Her victims included the dangerous Deandra Dottin (37 off 31) who smashed an unbeaten 150 in the first washed out ODI, and Chinelle Henry (26 off 28).