Ayabonga Khaka closing in on 100 ODI wickets landmark for Proteas
The fact that Momentum Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka took an age to register her maiden ODI international five-wicket haul belies the contribution, dedication and hard work the Middledrift-born cricketer has put in through the years.
SA stand-in captain Sune Luus admitted that much after Khaka swung the match in the home side’s favour when she ran rings around the West Indies top-order in the second ODI match at the Wanderers on Monday.
Khaka ended the match with five wickets from nine overs which went for just 26 runs.
Her victims included the dangerous Deandra Dottin (37 off 31) who smashed an unbeaten 150 in the first washed out ODI, and Chinelle Henry (26 off 28).
She got the breakthroughs in crucial stages when the West Indies looked to build momentum chasing a below-par victory target.
“She has been amazing. I actually can’t believe it’s only her first five-wicket haul,” Luus said after SA lost in a super over, having defended a low score of 160 in a match reduced to 41 overs each because of rain.
“She has been a brilliant campaigner for the Momentum Proteas throughout the years.
“She is someone you can always count on. She is always ready to bowl whenever you want her to bowl.
“She is a brilliant player and I am very happy and proud of what she did today,” said Luus.
Khaka, who celebrated his first five-for in a Proteas shirt in her 71st ODI, is closing in on the 100-wickets club as she now has 92 wickets.
Khaka will have a glorious opportunity to reach the milestone in the remaining two ODIs of the four-match series.
The third ODI is on Thursday as SA will look to square the series and make Sunday's final match an intriguing decider to look forward to.
Khaka will join teammates Shabnim Ismail (156 wickets), who was the first player to reach the 150 landmark, Marizanne Kapp (134) and injured captain Dane van Niekerk who is on 138.
Luus, stand-in skipper for the West Indies series and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next month, also belongs to that exclusive club with 108 scalps.
The 29-year-old Khaka made her ODI debut in 2012 against Bangladesh in Mirpur and has not looked back since.
She is also a veteran of 36 T20Is with 32 wickets.