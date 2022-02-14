Knights claim record-breaking first victory in CSA T20 Challenge

The Cricket SA (CSA) T20 Challenge has proven to be the most exciting tournament as the competition continues at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Inclement weather in the windy city slightly delayed the first match of the day between the Momentum Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins, resulting in the game being reduced to 19 overs per innings.

After winning the toss, the Titans opted to field first and the Dolphins got off to a shaky start, losing the three opening wickets of Bryce Parsons (4), Grant Roelofsen (4) and Khaya Zondo (12) by the end of the Power Play.

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 57 off 40 (two boundaries and three sixes) - his 77-run partnership with Jason Smith restored the Dolphins innings.

Junior Dala (2/27 in four overs) ended that partnership, dismissing Smith for 38 (one four and two sixes) in the 17th over.

Andile Phehlukwayo’s 12 off six balls (a boundary and a six) brought the innings to 134/4 at the end of 19 overs.

The Titans responded well with an opening 53-run stand between Theunis de Bruyn (24 off 23 with three boundaries and a six), and Quinton de Kock (26 off 21 with five boundaries) before de Bruyn’s run-out by substitute Marques Ackerman who came in for the injured Jason Smith.

Titans and SA Under-19 youngster Dewald Brevis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 30 (four boundaries and two sixes), sharing a 30-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (16) and an unbeaten 43-run partnership with Sibonelo Makhanya (21 off 11 with three boundaries), bringing the game to an end in 16.3 overs as the Titans were 137/3, winning the game by seven wickets.

In the second match, the Gbets Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first against the ITEC Knights.

The Warriors' opening batters struggled to secure the high scores we have seen them get in this tournament. With Wihan Lubbe dismissed for 24, Matthew Breetzke for 15, and Jon-Jon Smuts for 16, the Warriors were in serious trouble.

A brilliant innings from Tristan Stubbs, who smashed 65 off 35 (three boundaries and five sixes), with the support of Lesiba Ngoepe (27), and Diego Rosier (13*), the Warriors set a defendable total of 170/5 at the end of 20 overs.

Jacques Snyman recorded 2/23 in three overs, claiming both the wickets of Breetzke and Smuts.

A massive opening 156-run stand between debutant Christoffel Klijnhans (67* off 54 with seven fours and a six) and Snyman (90 off 52 with 10 fours and three sixes) provided a solid foundation for the Knights as they secured a nine-wicket victory in their first win of the tournament.

The Knights also provided the highest successful run chase thus far in the tournament.

On Tuesday, the Gbets Rocks take on the Imperial Lions at 10am, followed by the North West Dragons and Six Gun Grill Western Province at 2.30pm.