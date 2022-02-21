SA batting coach Sammons on lessons Proteas can learn from how NZ batted

The Proteas will probably have flashbacks of their humiliating defeat by an innings and 276 runs in two and half days during the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch at the weekend as they start training for the second and final Test.

That's how embarrassing their performances were in both innings in the first Test.

They trail the two-match series 1-0 and return to the scene of their annihilation where they took all the punches and offered none as they were shot down in seven sessions to hand the Kiwis their first Test match win over the Proteas in 18 years.

They know anything less than victory won’t be good enough in the series decider that starts at the same Christchurch venue on Friday as another sorry performance will mean a first series defeat against New Zealand home or away since 1932.