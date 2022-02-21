SA batting coach Sammons on lessons Proteas can learn from how NZ batted
The Proteas will probably have flashbacks of their humiliating defeat by an innings and 276 runs in two and half days during the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch at the weekend as they start training for the second and final Test.
That's how embarrassing their performances were in both innings in the first Test.
They trail the two-match series 1-0 and return to the scene of their annihilation where they took all the punches and offered none as they were shot down in seven sessions to hand the Kiwis their first Test match win over the Proteas in 18 years.
They know anything less than victory won’t be good enough in the series decider that starts at the same Christchurch venue on Friday as another sorry performance will mean a first series defeat against New Zealand home or away since 1932.
Put in to bat in the first Test, SA dished out their lowest first innings total batting first and second worst performance in history as they were blown away for 95.
SA dropped seven catches as New Zealand responded with 482 before the ugly head of their batting deficiencies reared yet again as they folded for 111 in reply to lose by their biggest margin of defeat since 2002.
Batting coach Justin Sammons said they at least know what to expect at Hagley Oval and there are lessons the Proteas can learn from how New Zealand batted.
“The first 30 to 40 overs is key and if we can get to that point relatively unscathed we know we are going to be in a position where the game takes on a different complexion,” Sammons said from Christchurch as the team regroups to start preparations for the final Test.
New Zealand were 19/1 after 16 overs and 32/2 three overs later, but their middle-order blunted the new ball to knock the wind out of the Proteas sails with a few debilitating partnerships.
Scoring became easier after the ball became softer and the home team’s solid foundations laid by the middle-order took the game away from SA as it allowed the tail to wag, with number 11 Matt Henry scoring a half century and Tom Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme contributing with 96 and 45 batting at seven and eight.
“New Zealand batters left extremely well, their defensive positions were strong and their game plans were very clear,” said Sammons, something he thought SA did not manage to do.
“They looked to score square of the wicket when we bowled short and not looking to play with a straight bat away from their bodies.
“They pounced on anything loose. Those are the lessons we can take from the way they went about their business.”
A series defeat will somewhat withdraw from the deposits the team made in their come from behind 2-1 Test series victory over India at home last month.
Sammons said the team will go back to the basics and remind themselves of the things they have done well over the past year, which include a Test series win in the West Indies.
“It is about going back to the basics. The first 30 to 40 overs is massive and if we can get through those relatively unscathed we will be in a position where we can take an advantage,” said Sammons.
“It is about working on game plans and the technique that allows us to get to that point.
“We need to be decisive in our decision-making.
"We need to leave well. They were strong in their defensive positions and we need to be as strong as we can defensively but that also comes from having a positive mindset.”
