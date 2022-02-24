Cricket

SA paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand Test

24 February 2022 - 06:47 By Reuters
Lungi Ngidi of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Kannaur Rahul of India on day 4 of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 29 2021.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

SA paceman Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the second and final Test against New Zealand with a back strain, the team said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old missed the first Test, which saw SA thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch over the weekend. “Because he hasn't been able to bowl last week, I don't think his bowling loads are up to the standard of preparing for Test matches,” captain Dean Elgar told reporters.

“He hasn't been training with us, he's only been bowling off a short run-up, which has been a bit of a setback for us. We know Lungi's been a key figure within our bowling line-up. So it's a bit disappointing that he's in the situation that he's in now.”

SA went with the four-prong pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier and Glenton Stuurman in the first Test but the strategy misfired, with New Zealand's batsmen racking up 482 to set a platform for victory. Stuurman had a torrid debut, conceding 1-124 at more than four runs an over, and could be replaced by two-test quick Lutho Sipamla, or Keshav Maharaj if the Proteas opt for a specialist spinner.

With multiple players out of form, Elgar said selection changes were a “big possibility” while declining to name any. “I'm sure there are guys who are a little bit low in confidence, especially from a batting point of view,” he said of a team that scored just 95 and 111 in the series-opener, their second-worst Test defeat ever. 

