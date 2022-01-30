Cricket SA’s harassment of Boucher and Smith is a political hatchet job

After the Proteas’ phenomenal victory against India, we are told performance doesn’t matter. It matters a great deal to me. I want a winning team

After the Proteas’ phenomenal victory against India, we are told performance doesn’t matter as our best talent gets thrown to swine



The Indian national cricket team are back home, licking their wounds and wondering what hit them after they were soundly beaten by the Proteas recently...