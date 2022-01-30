Cricket SA’s harassment of Boucher and Smith is a political hatchet job
After the Proteas’ phenomenal victory against India, we are told performance doesn’t matter. It matters a great deal to me. I want a winning team
30 January 2022 - 00:03
After the Proteas’ phenomenal victory against India, we are told performance doesn’t matter as our best talent gets thrown to swine
The Indian national cricket team are back home, licking their wounds and wondering what hit them after they were soundly beaten by the Proteas recently...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.