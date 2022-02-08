Troubled Cricket SA unveils plan to implement SJN recommendations

Cricket SA (CSA) has produced an ambitious, five-year strategic plan that the board said will take cricket and the organisation out of its current malaise and regain the trust of the public at large, the stakeholders and the players.

A CSA delegation led by chair Lawson Naidoo, independent board member Muditambi Ravele, president Rihan Richards and acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki appeared before the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture on Tuesday. They were there to update the committee on the implementation of recommendations from the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report findings.

The committee also demanded answers on embattled head coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith, as the SJN hearings had concluded their appointments had been flawed.