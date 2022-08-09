CSA joins cricketing world in mourning the passing of umpire Rudi Koertzen

Koertzen announced his decision to retire from umpiring on June 4 2010. He stood in his final ODI on June 9 2010 in the match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare.
His final Test was from July 21—24 July between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds.
Paying tribute to Koertzen’s contribution to cricket, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “The passing of this titan is a sad loss for the game. Koertzen’s contribution to umpiring, to which he spent the better part of his life, speaks volumes about his selfless dedication and commitment.
“With his demise, another curtain of a rich legacy has fallen, but will never be forgotten. In his honour, let’s decree to embody his passion for umpiring and unearth a crop of umpires who will carry the fortunes of the game into the future.”
Image: CSA
Cricket SA (CSA) has joined the cricketing world in mourning the passing of former umpire Rudi Koertzen who died in a car accident on Tuesday morning aged 73.
Born in Knysna in 1949, Koertzen made his debut as a Test umpire in 1992 during the Boxing Day Test match between SA and India at Port Elizabeth and went on to enjoy an 18-year career at top level.
During his successful career, Koertzen stood in 108 Tests, a record 209 ODIs and 14 T20Is, achieving the revered international status of an ICC’ Emirates Elite Panel umpire.
Famed for his slow-arm raise to give out batters, Koertzen singled out standing in the opening match of the 1999 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka as his fondest memory.
Former ICC elite umpire Rudi Koertzen dies aged 73 in car crash
CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo added: “Rudi departs at the time when cricket is beginning to enjoy the fruit of his toil. His passing has robbed us of a giant. Upon his foundation we now stand.
“While this is a sad day for cricket in SA, we are however comforted by the many lessons of servitude and servant leadership he has left behind for us to embody and emulate.
“On behalf of the Cricket SA board, I send my sincere condolences to Rudi’s family and the many people whom he has touched.”
