×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

CSA joins cricketing world in mourning the passing of umpire Rudi Koertzen

09 August 2022 - 17:19
Former umpire Rudi Koertzen died in a car accident on Tuesday morning aged 73.
Former umpire Rudi Koertzen died in a car accident on Tuesday morning aged 73.
Image: CSA

Cricket SA (CSA) has joined the cricketing world in mourning the passing of former umpire Rudi Koertzen who died in a car accident on Tuesday morning aged 73.

Born in Knysna in 1949, Koertzen made his debut as a Test umpire in 1992 during the Boxing Day Test match between SA and India at Port Elizabeth and went on to enjoy an 18-year career at top level.

During his successful career, Koertzen stood in 108 Tests, a record 209 ODIs and 14 T20Is, achieving the revered international status of an ICC’ Emirates Elite Panel umpire.

Famed for his slow-arm raise to give out batters, Koertzen singled out standing in the opening match of the 1999 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka as his fondest memory.

Former ICC elite umpire Rudi Koertzen dies aged 73 in car crash

Highly respected former international cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen has died in a car accident.
Sport
3 hours ago

Koertzen announced his decision to retire from umpiring on June 4 2010. He stood in his final ODI on June 9 2010 in the match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare.

His final Test was from July 21—24 July between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds.

Paying tribute to Koertzen’s contribution to cricket, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “The passing of this titan is a sad loss for the game. Koertzen’s contribution to umpiring, to which he spent the better part of his life, speaks volumes about his selfless dedication and commitment.

“With his demise, another curtain of a rich legacy has fallen, but will never be forgotten. In his honour, let’s decree to embody his passion for umpiring and unearth a crop of umpires who will carry the fortunes of the game into the future.”

Elgar ready for tour match against Lions as they prepare for England Test showdown

The Proteas formally kick-off their preparations for the first Test match against England next week when they play a four-day tour match against the ...
Sport
1 day ago

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo added: “Rudi departs at the time when cricket is beginning to enjoy the fruit of his toil. His passing has robbed us of a giant. Upon his foundation we now stand.

“While this is a sad day for cricket in SA, we are however comforted by the many lessons of servitude and servant leadership he has left behind for us to embody and emulate.

“On behalf of the Cricket SA board, I send my sincere condolences to Rudi’s family and the many people whom he has touched.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Elgar ready for tour match against Lions as they prepare for England Test showdown

The Proteas formally kick-off their preparations for the first Test match against England next week when they play a four-day tour match against the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas coach Boucher says SA cricket is in a healthy state

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher believes SA cricket is in a healthy state and he anticipates a tough time for the national selection team ahead of ...
Sport
3 days ago

ICC hopes to retain all-format players despite busy calendar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is optimistic of retaining the game's all-format players despite their mounting workload in a busy calendar, ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. McCarthy a hit with Ronaldo and others at Manchester United: reports Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold Sport
  3. ‘New season, same old Kaizer Chiefs’ — Fans react to loss to Royal AM Soccer
  4. 'We'll get them': Zwane vows after Kaizer Chiefs suffer third loss in a row ... Soccer
  5. Job not done yet, insists Bok coach Nienaber Sport

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...