Proteas rewarded for putting the ball in the right areas, says Rabada
The Proteas were rewarded for consistently putting the ball in the right areas on a blistering day one of the first Test, which was affected by rain at Lord’s on Wednesday.
SA made a solid start and were in the driving seat having restricted England to 116/6 after 32 overs when rain brought proceedings to a halt shortly after lunch.
When play resumes on Thursday, England will have Ollie Pope (61) and Stuart Broad (0) at the crease facing a daunting task of contributing a significant first innings total.
If the partnership of Pope and Broad is broken early in the first session England will find themselves in serious trouble as they will be left with tail-enders Jack Leach, Matthew Potts and James Anderson.
On day one SA's fast bowlers maintained sustained pressure on the England batters with Anrich Nortjé claiming three wickets, Kagiso Rabada two and Marco Jansen one.
Rabada said SA cashed in on conducive bowling conditions.
“There was a bit in the wicket today [Wednesday] — I think we got rewards for putting the ball in the right areas,” he said.
“Normally you tend to do the same thing over and over again in Test cricket but each batter has slightly different plans. These days you have analysts, there is a lot of data that is being collected, so you just try your best to change those strategies ever so slightly. But all in all I think the game is just kept simple.”
A lot was said going into Test about England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach that led to series wins over New Zealand and India.
“Different teams have different strategies and I guess it’s just about adapting to what the opposition throw at you. So, there is nothing going around that brings any animosity or white line fever.
“It is just about adapting to the team’s strategy — the opposition can play however they want and it’s OK.”
Rabada said in Nortje, Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Duane Olivier and Lutho Sipamla, SA have frightening pace attack capable of taking on any team in the world.
“The infamous slow Lord’s has been the topic in our build-up, especially for those who have not played here, but generally you just need to get a feel for which end you are bowling at. You see what is happening to the ball and adjust from there.
“I think it’s about experiencing the bowling at each end. I was bowling down the slopes and generally the slopes take the ball away from the right-handers.
“We have pace, we got bounce and we have guys who can swing it and we have guys who can bowl quick bumpers. In terms of pace attack, I think we have all the ingredients to be a formidable one.”