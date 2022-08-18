Proteas rewarded for putting the ball in the right areas, says Rabada

The Proteas were rewarded for consistently putting the ball in the right areas on a blistering day one of the first Test, which was affected by rain at Lord’s on Wednesday.

SA made a solid start and were in the driving seat having restricted England to 116/6 after 32 overs when rain brought proceedings to a halt shortly after lunch.

When play resumes on Thursday, England will have Ollie Pope (61) and Stuart Broad (0) at the crease facing a daunting task of contributing a significant first innings total.