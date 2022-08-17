Persistent rain forced an early tea at Lord’s, with England on the ropes after the second session of the first Test against the Proteas on Wednesday.
There was little action during the brief spell where play was possible after lunch, with only six overs bowled for 16 runs and one wicket falling as England tried to rebuild their innings with the score on 116/6 after 32 overs.
When rain arrived to spoil proceedings, the Proteas were in control, having claimed six wickets. Fast bowlers Anrich Nortjé and Kagiso Rabada were in scintillating form.
The highlight for SA with ball in hand was Nortje with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (0), captain Ben Stokes (20) and Ben Foakes, while Rabada accounted for openers Alex Lees (5) and Zak Crawley (9).
Rain forces early tea at Lord’s as Nortje and Rabada storm in to put England on the ropes
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Rampant Proteas fast bowlers rip through England top order
With the wicket of Foakes, Nortje completed his 50th Test wicket in his 13th match, to follow in the footsteps of Duanne Olivier in 11 Tests and Keshav Maharaj in 12.
Lungi Ngidi was the only Proteas bowler not to add his name to the wicket-takers’ list and captain Dean Elgar was yet to call on lone spinner Maharaj.
On a morning when England's top order batters struggled to cope with the speed and accuracy of Nortje and Rabada, it was only unbeaten Ollie Pope (61) who impressed with the bat.
When the match resumes, Pope and Stuart Broad will be vital for the hosts if they are to put up a significant first innings total, considering England are left with tail-enders Jack Leach, Matthew Potts and James Anderson.
