Cricket

Rabada named in Proteas XI as Elgar elects to bowl at Lord’s

17 August 2022 - 12:00
England captain Ben Stokes tosses the coin alongside SA counterpart Dean Elgar on day one of the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 17 2022.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Premier fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has been included in the starting line-up for the first of three Test matches against England at Lord’s starting on Wednesday, where SA won the toss and elected to field.

Rabada is part of the fast bowling attack that includes Marco Jansen, who has been deployed at the crucial number seven batting spot, Anrich Nortjé and Lungi Ngidi.

The Proteas think-tank have gone with Keshav Maharaj as the only spinner ahead of Simon Harmer who has considerable experience in England, having turned out for Essex.

The bowlers will get to work first after captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bowl at the venue where the match was scheduled to start shortly before noon, SA time.

The Proteas have opted for tried and tested batters in Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.

There was no place for middle order batters Khaya Zondo and Ryan Rickelton as the selectors and coach Mark Boucher went for experience.

SA: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Lungi Ngidi

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson

