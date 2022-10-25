Explosive De Kock can light up Proteas at T20 World Cup, says Boucher

SA coach Mark Boucher believes the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock keeps his swashbuckling form for the remainder of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Left-handed De Kock was sublime with the bat in SA's opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval, crashing the ball to the boundary nine times while making 47 runs in a rain-affected match.

Incessant rain had the final say, and the game was declared a no-result with the Proteas on the cusp of victory. South Africa meet tricky Bangladesh in their second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (5am SA time).

If De Kock continues in such form and receives support from his fellow top-order players, SA could become a real threat to their opponents at the tournament.