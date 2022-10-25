Cricket

Explosive De Kock can light up Proteas at T20 World Cup, says Boucher

25 October 2022 - 16:08
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Quinton de Kock of the Proteas plays a shot in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia on October 24 2022.
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

SA coach Mark Boucher believes the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock keeps his swashbuckling form for the remainder of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Left-handed De Kock was sublime with the bat in SA's opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval, crashing the ball to the boundary nine times while making 47 runs in a rain-affected match.

Incessant rain had the final say, and the game was declared a no-result with the Proteas on the cusp of victory. South Africa meet tricky Bangladesh in their second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (5am SA time).

If De Kock continues in such form and receives support from his fellow top-order players, SA could become a real threat to their opponents at the tournament.

Boucher noted the tough conditions in the opener but commended De Kock for his approach to the run chase.

“In a competition like this, guys can tense up a bit, so it is very good [to see him bat the way he did],” the SA coach said.

“Quinny had a moment where he actually went out and just played the free-flowing game that we know he can. If he comes off, he can be very dangerous.

“I am happy for him to get a start like that, and hopefully he can continue with that confidence and freedom because I think that is when we get the best out of him,” Boucher said.

After the disappointment of the rained-out opener, every match now becomes a must-win affair to give South Africa the best chance of reaching the semifinals.

