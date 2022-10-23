General
Toyana confirms interest in Proteas top job
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
As the South African public waits to find out who is going to replace outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher, Geoffrey Toyana has once again confirmed his interest in the job...
General
Toyana confirms interest in Proteas top job
As the South African public waits to find out who is going to replace outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher, Geoffrey Toyana has once again confirmed his interest in the job...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos