Stoinis bludgeons Australia to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned Australia's fastest T20 half-century on Tuesday as his side crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to secure their first win at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12, Australia elected to field and restricted Sri Lanka to 157-6.

They had to make do without the services of leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was ruled out at the 11th hour after testing positive for Covi-19. The hosts replied with 158-3 in 16.3 overs, led by Stoinis who powerfully struck six sixes in his unbeaten 59 from 18 balls.

"It was good slogging," man-of-the-match Stoinis said.

"I was actually quite nervous to be honest. The intention was to go and put an impact on the game and probably provide a bit of energy for the boys."