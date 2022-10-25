Cricket

Stoinis bludgeons Australia to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

25 October 2022 - 18:19 By Reuters
Marcus Stoinis of Australia thanks the crowd after his team's win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium on October 25 2022.
Marcus Stoinis of Australia thanks the crowd after his team's win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium on October 25 2022.
Image: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned Australia's fastest T20 half-century on Tuesday as his side crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to secure their first win at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12, Australia elected to field and restricted Sri Lanka to 157-6.

They had to make do without the services of leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was ruled out at the 11th hour after testing positive for Covi-19. The hosts replied with 158-3 in 16.3 overs, led by Stoinis who powerfully struck six sixes in his unbeaten 59 from 18 balls.

"It was good slogging," man-of-the-match Stoinis said.

"I was actually quite nervous to be honest. The intention was to go and put an impact on the game and probably provide a bit of energy for the boys."

Explosive De Kock can light up Proteas at T20 World Cup, says Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher believes the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock continues with his swashbuckling form for the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The Perth Stadium deck could have been mistaken for a Waca pitch as Australia's seamers combined for three wickets with a barrage of pace and bounce that set Sri Lanka back.

Top-order batsmen Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26) found boundary-scoring difficult but showed urgency running between the wickets.

An outstanding flick-back on the boundary by David Warner in the 11th over deprived De Silva of a six, and five balls later the batsman departed after lofting a catch to the same fielder at long-off.

Mitchell Marsh ran out Nissanka and triggered a mini-collapse, only arrested by a late onslaught from Charith Asalanka (38 not out off 25 balls) in the final overs.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara made good use of the surface when Sri Lanka had their turn in the field, repeatedly beating Aaron Finch (31 not out) for pace.

It was off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (1-23) who struck first though, inducing a false shot from Warner (11).

Innovative strokeplay from Glenn Maxwell (23) injected impetus into Australia's response, but Stoinis delivered the knockout blow as spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the third-ranked T20 bowler, conceded 53 runs in three wicketless overs.

READ MORE

Aussies not distracted by Faf du Plessis book as they face Sri Lanka: Marsh

Champions Australia will keep faith in the 11 players who were humbled in their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as the hosts prepare to face ...
Sport
1 day ago

De Kock’s blitz for Proteas in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe

Quinton de Kock's blistering knock nearly handed South Africa victory over Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport in their T20 World Cup opener in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kohli magnificent as Ashwin secures India victory in Pakistan cliffhanger

Virat Kohli struck an imperious half-century and Ravichandran Ashwin was cool at the death as India secured a four-wicket win on the final ball ...
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealand stun champions Australia in T20 World Cup Super 12 opener

Doug Conway scored a brilliant unbeaten 92 as New Zealand thrashed reigning champions Australia by 89 runs in a rematch of last year's final, opening ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer
  2. Arthur Zwane hints Kaizer Chiefs won’t go big in January transfer window Soccer
  3. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  4. Riveiro explains how Pirates' new-look defence was key to big Sundowns win Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mngqithi backs ‘big boy’ Jali who was embarrassed by Saleng of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report