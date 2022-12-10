World

Former police officer in George Floyd J Alexander Kueng case jailed for three-and-a-half years

10 December 2022 - 11:54 By Brendan O'Brien and Tyler Clifford
Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng pose in a combination of booking photographs from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Former Minneapolis police officers (clockwise from top left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng pose in a combination of booking photographs from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Image: Minnesota Department of Corrections and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A protester stands in front of a building that was set alight during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in 2020.
A protester stands in front of a building that was set alight during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Image: Chandan Khanna/AFP

A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to three-and-a-half years' imprisonment on Friday for his involvement in the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of another officer in May 2020, triggering nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

The officer, J Alexander Kueng, pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting manslaughter.

He appeared for the sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court through a video link from a federal prison in Ohio, where he is serving between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years on federal charges stemming from Floyd's death.

Kueng, who will serve both sentences concurrently, was given credit for 84 days already served.

He was one of four officers called to a Minneapolis grocery store on May 25 2020, where they tried to take Floyd into custody on suspicion he used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

During the encounter, the senior officer on the scene, Derek Chauvin, pinned the handcuffed Floyd's neck to the ground with a knee for over nine minutes, causing his death.

Kueng, 29, and fellow officer Thomas Lane helped Chauvin restrain Floyd, while another officer, Tou Thao, kept bystanders from approaching the scene.

Kueng's sentencing represents a taste of justice for the Floyd family, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said.

“While the family faces yet another holiday season without George, we hope that moments like these continue to bring them a measure of peace, knowing that George’s death was not in vain,” Crump said.

Kueng declined to make a comment at the hearing. His attorney, Thomas Plunkett, sought to deflect some blame from Kueng, saying his client was a rookie on his third day on the job at the time of the incident.

Demonstrations and, at times, riots erupted across Minneapolis after the incident. A disturbing video of Floyd's final minutes circulating on social media sparked demonstrations across the nation and in large cities around the globe.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in a state trial and sentenced to 22-and-a-half years. He also pleaded guilty to related federal charges and is serving a federal sentence of 21 years concurrently.

The other officers were convicted of depriving Floyd of his civil rights and sentenced in July to between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years in prison.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US charges four Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor killing

US prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed ...
News
4 months ago

Former Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case

One of three Minneapolis policemen who watched fellow officer Derek Chauvin kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck pleaded guilty to aiding and ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa
  4. Zuma's bid to remove Billy Downer shot down by Constitutional Court South Africa
  5. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...