McCullum and Stokes' Bazball had England redefining Test cricket in 2022

England won the T20 World Cup in Australia to firmly establish themselves as the best white-ball team of the era and set out to revolutionise Test cricket with an equally bold approach to the longest format of the game.

After years of underachieving as a 50-overs side, Eoin Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 2019 and three years later Jos Buttler guided them to their second T20 World Cup title and made them the first team to possess both limited-overs crowns.

It was their premature exit from the 2015 World Cup in Australia that had forced England into overhauling their approach to limited-overs cricket.

And it took a 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, and an equally dispiriting tour of West Indies, to force what the British media termed a “red-ball reset”.