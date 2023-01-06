Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly is relishing the responsibility of being the elder statesman and providing guidance to emerging prospects Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba and Sabelo Radebe.
Zwane, 20, Shabalala, 18, Duba, 18, and Radebe, 22, are taking baby steps into professional football at Naturena and veteran Dolly, who spent almost four seasons with Montpellier in France, said it is the responsibility of senior players to provide guidance.
“It is very important for us senior players to try to help them on and off the field,” said Dolly as Chiefs prepared to take on Sekhukhune United in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Dolly happy to provide guidance to Kaizer Chiefs' emerging youngsters
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
“It is mainly about leading by example on the field, carrying ourselves like professionals and talking to them during team building. The boys have opportunities to play. They are very humble because they come from our academy and they know what it takes to be part of this team.”
Defender Zitha Kwinika said it is important for senior players to show the way with good examples.
“It is important for me to lead by example because I have been where they are now and I understand the behavior. As Keagan has already indicated, it is upon us to guide and show them the way in terms of playing and dos and don’ts.”
Kwinika warned t the youngsters must take the advice they receive from senior players and coaches.
“At the end of the day we are professional footballers. You can control what you can control in terms of instructions on the field but my advice will always it is something else if you don’t take it.”
Dolly praised stylish attacking midfielder Shabalala, who is fast becoming a favourite with fans.
“He has confidence and you can see when he is on the ball that he is not afraid to play. The boy loves the game. He wants to achieve and he takes risks whenever he gets the opportunity.
“You could see when he went for trials overseas that he wants to achieve things in his career and that is his key factor.”
