Bjorn Fortuin and Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc with the Joburg Super Kings top order during the Powerplay to inspire the Paarl Royals to a convincing bonus-point, seven-wicket win at Boland Park on Friday afternoon.
In what turned out to be a one-sided match, Fortuin claimed Janneman Malan (2), Reeza Hendricks (4) and Lewis Gregory (2) while Ngidi accounted for captain Faf du Plessis (2) inside the six overs and the Super Kings never recovered.
Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first but that decision by Du Plessis came back to haunt them as they produced a poor batting display with none of their batters going past 20 runs.
Their highest scorer was unbeaten tail-ender Lizaad Williams with 17 and they were bowled out for a below-average score of 81 after 17.2 overs and in response the Royals didn’t have to break a sweat as they reached 82/3 in 10.3 overs.
Fortuin inspires Paarl Royals to smashing bonus-point win over Joburg Super Kings
Main destroyers for the Royals with ball in hand were Fortuin and Evan Jones who returned with three wickets apiece and they were supported by Ferisco Adams with two while Tabraiz Shamsi and Ngidi got one each.
In their chase, they reached their target with Jos Buttler and captain David Miller unbeaten on 29 and 8 respectively after they lost Jason Roy (12), Wihan Lubbe (19) and Dane Vilas (13).
George Garton, Romario Shepherd and Aaron Phangiso claimed the wickets for the Super Kings who will be looking for an improved batting performance in their next match against Mumbai Indians Cape Town.
