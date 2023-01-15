While each venue that has hosted a match in the Betway SA20 has seen larger crowds than is the norm in domestic cricket — and even for Test matches — SuperSport Park, always a popular venue, seemed to encapsulate everything the competition’s organisers had hoped to achieve.
The grass banks were packed by the time the first ball was bowled and importantly for the Indian owners of the Capitals franchise, the locals appeared to have taken to ‘their’ team very quickly.
“I think almost every game has been a sell-out in the competition and it makes a big difference to us players to have people this interested in the competition and this interested in cricket again,” said Markram.
Certainly Cricket South Africa and the League’s commissioner, Graeme Smith, could not have hoped for a better first week.
As for matters on the field, Markram knows his team, which has lost its first two matches, is now under pressure. “It is a short tournament, you need to pick guys who are on form and confident because the games come so quick and fast. It's a fine line. You want to give guys a fair opportunity, but having said that we are getting to a stage now where we need to get onto the board and if guys are confident and in form, then that is also the name of the game in terms of picking teams.”
The Capitals are experiencing the flip side of that coin having won their opening two matches. “You need to get off to a fast start, it’s imperative,” said Jacks. “You don’t want to be winning your last three or four games to qualify for the semifinals because T20 cricket, as good as you can play, there are a lot of variables, and you could have one person having a day out and then you lose.”
Markram had 'very weird' experience as an away player at his home ground
Aiden Markram admitted it was “very weird” being opposition captain at what is usually his home ground, SuperSport Park, on Saturday.
One quirk — certainly in the first year of the tournament — is that most of South Africa’s top players have been picked for franchises outside their provinces and in Markram’s case that meant leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first away match at a venue Markram has called home since his school days in front of a characteristically partisan crowd.
“It was really strange to be honest, but really cool to see how full it was. It’s very weird to be on the other side here at Centurion, but nonetheless I still enjoyed the atmosphere,” he said.
Except for a 45-minute stay at the crease in which he scored 46, Markram got a taste of what it's been like for an opposition player at SuperSport Park against a dominant Northerns Titans outfit which he'd normally be part of, with the Pretoria Capitals claiming a comfortable 37-run victory over the Eastern Cape side.
Where Markram tried to adapt to being in the away team, Englishman, Will Jacks relished the opportunity to entertain, at what for him in the next few weeks will be his home ground.
“It was awesome,” said the 24-year-old who top-scored with 92, that included seven fours and eight sixes. “The crowd was amazing, even an hour-and-a-half before the match, when we arrived at the ground, there were already loads of people. You could feel the atmosphere and it was the same throughout the whole innings. It was amazing getting three one-handed catches in there as well which obviously fuelled the fire.”
