Markram and Erwee set Sunrisers on course for win against MI

Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen blasted 45 in the final five overs before Stubbs edged a Smith delivery to Roelofsen behind the stumps, the right-hander scoring 30 off 18 before losing his wicket in the final over before James Fuller (8) hit the winning runs.

Smith finished with 3-23 in 2.3 overs while Curran claimed 2-37 in 4 overs.

The Western Cape side found scoring tough under lights, scoring 36 runs for the loss of Ryan Rickelton (7) and Grant Roelofsen (8) in the power play, the dismissals going to Sisanda Magala and Ottniel Baartman respectively.

They added 17 runs in the next four overs while losing two more wickets to reach 53-4 after 10 overs.

Danger man Dewald Brevis was the next wicket to fall for 15, caught by Stubbs off Markram, who struck for a second time when he had Sam Curran (8) caught in his next over.

Van der Dussen and Linde came together to take the visitors past 100, reaching 111 when he was trapped in front by a Magala yorker and given out leg before wicket by the umpire, with the resulting review being upheld to send the right-hander back to the dugout

MI lost three more wickets — Odean Smith for 10, Delano Potgieter (2) and captain Rashid Khan (5) — with Linde (63 not out) continuing to score freely.

Baartman was the pick of the SEC bowlers as he finished with 3-39 from four overs, while Markram and Magala finished on 2-8 and 2-22 respectively.

