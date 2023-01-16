Cricket

Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter announced as Proteas' new coaches

16 January 2023 - 10:19 By Stuart Hess
Shukri Conrad is one of the Proteas' two new coaches. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) officially announced Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad as the Proteas men's team's new coaches on Monday.

Conrad is coach of the Test team while Walter takes charge of the T20 and one-day international teams. 

Conrad was head coach of the Highveld Lions and Cape Cobras during South Africa's franchise era, winning four trophies with the two teams. The 56-year-old is currently coaching the SA U19 side.

Walter was the Proteas’ strength and conditioning coach from 2009 to 2013, before being appointed head coach of the Titans. He won three trophies in three seasons while in Pretoria before moving to New Zealand, where he has coached the Otago Volts and Central Stags.

Both have been signed on four-year contracts.

“They are both very clear on how they wish to move South African cricket forward,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of cricket.

Neither Conrad nor Walter were at the announcement on Monday morning, with CSA stating they would be starting in their new roles from February 1.

Seven people were interviewed for the posts from 20 applicants. 

