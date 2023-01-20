“The first half of the Betway SA20 has been a massive success so far. It has been amazing to see the fans filling up the stadiums,” Smith said.
SA20 final tickets sold out
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Organisers of South Africa’s newest cricket tournament Betway SA20 have confirmed that match tickets for the first final of the competition have been sold out.
The final is set to take place at Wanderers Stadium in Joburg on Saturday, February 11 (4.30pm).
This despite the fact that the two teams that will feature in the climax are yet to be decided as franchises are still battling it out in the round robin.
It confirms how well the tournament has been received as it promises to be a resounding success.
League commissioner Graeme Smith commended the cricket-loving South African fans.
“The first half of the Betway SA20 has been a massive success so far. It has been amazing to see the fans filling up the stadiums,” Smith said.
“It’s exciting for us to sell out the final so early on in the competition, however there is still a long road to go until February 11.
“There is very little that separates the teams on the log at this stage. We hope the fans will continue to come out in their numbers to support their teams until the final.
“We have seen some fantastic cricket and exciting finishes, spectators will be in for a treat in the remaining matches.”
The organisers said tickets for the semifinals that will take place at the Wanderers and Centurion are also selling fast.
The road to the final promises to be a tightly-contested battle, with only a win separating the top and bottom teams.
In-form Pretoria Capitals currently top the table on 13 points, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape hot on their heels on 12 points. Only a point separates MI Cape Town (3rd), Paarl Royals (4th), Durban’s Super Giants (5th) and Joburg Super Kings (6th).
The table positions will likely keep changing this weekend with a blockbuster schedule featuring two double-headers in Paarl and Gqeberha on Saturday and Sunday.
