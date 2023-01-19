Cricket

SuperKings' Phangiso reported for 'chucking' in SA20

19 January 2023 - 14:23 By Stuart Hess
Aaron Phangiso has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the BetwaySA20 tournament.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Joburg SuperKings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been cited for an “illegal bowling action” during Tuesday’s Betway SA20 clash against Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers.

Phangiso, 38, was reported for a “suspected illegal bowling action” by the officials, who included the experienced umpiring duo of Marais Erasmus and Shaun George. Phangiso played a starring role for the SuperKings in a narrow six-run victory in that match, taking 4/31, the third best bowling figures in the tournament so far.

The tournament’s “Independent Bowling Action Panel”, comprising match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander and Cricket SA’s high performance manager Vincent Barnes will adjudicate the issue.

They have seven days to review video footage from the match before making a judgment.

In the meantime Phangiso can continue to bowl for the SuperKings.

He faced similar scrutiny in 2016 when his action was deemed illegal shortly before the T20 World Cup. Phangiso was part of the Proteas squad for that tournament and had to undergo remedial work to correct his action, which ironically was overseen at the time by Barnes.

The International Cricket Council’s regulations stipulate that a bowler’s action is considered illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15°.

