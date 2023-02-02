Cricket

'I'm sure good memories will be made': Bavuma joins Sunrisers in SA20

02 February 2023 - 17:16
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Temba Bavuma bats for South Arica in the third ODI against England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on February 1 2023.
Temba Bavuma bats for South Arica in the third ODI against England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on February 1 2023.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has had his solid performances in the recent 2-1 series victory over England rewarded after being signed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the remainder of the Betway SA20.

The 32-year-old put a rough few months behind him to become one of the star performers in the series victory over England and will be looking to continue that form for Sunrisers.

He finished third in the top run-scorer's list, chalking up 180 runs in three innings, and leading from the front as his side overcame the 50 and 20-over world champions.

“I'm excited to be joining the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the remainder of the SA20 campaign,” said Bavuma in a video shared on Twitter.

“I look forward to the opportunity and being part of an incredible bunch of guys. I'm sure good memories will be made.”

Bavuma went unsold in the initial SA20 auction.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bavuma's brilliance provides glance of the Proteas' new way

Temba Bavuma has taken it upon himself to direct the Proteas in their quest to be brave, positive and more assertive.
Sport
3 days ago

Bavuma makes a statement to himself, his teammates and SA

Temba Bavuma enjoys taking time to reflect.
Sport
3 days ago

South Africans have spoken as one about the SA20 — they bloody love it

The SA20 has begun with a bang and everybody’s having fun again, on and off the field
Sport
6 days ago

SA20 break is welcome, says Paarl Royals coach Duminy

Paarl Royals head coach JP Duminy believes the short break in the SA20 competition will be just the tonic his players need after a packed few weeks ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  3. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Malesela says ‘unfaithful people’ at Marumo plotted against him Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!