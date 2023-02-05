Cricket

Faf Du Plessis’s sensational 92 helps Super Kings dim Sunrisers

Super Kings chase 161 for victory and cruise to the semifinals

05 February 2023 - 18:34
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings hits over the top for six during the Betway SA20 match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers on February 5 2023.
Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings hits over the top for six during the Betway SA20 match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers on February 5 2023.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

A sensational batting display by Faf du Plessis helped the Joburg Super Kings register a comfortable 24-run victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday to book their spot in their Betway SA20 semifinals.

In front of a rousing Wanderers crowd, Du Plessis struck seven fours and four sixes on his way to 92, sharing 119 runs for the first wicket with Reeza Hendricks to help their side to a competitive 160-6 in their allotted overs.

Chasing 161 for victory, the men in orange found batting tough on a tricky pitch, with Temba Bavuma chalking up his first half-century of the tournament (50 off 34) with the Eastern Cape side ending on 136-9 in 20 overs.

They lost three wickets for just 23 runs as Adam Rossington fell early, bowled by Maheesh Theekshana Carrom for a single before Super King’s speedster Gerald Coetzee struck twice in a run-less fifth over, claiming the wickets of Jordan Hermann (5) and Jon-Jon Smuts for a duck.

Proteas teammates Bavuma and Aiden Markram took their team to 67-3 at the halfway stage, Bavuma striking five boundaries and two sixes on his way to 50 off 34 balls before he was undone by a low ball that crashed into his stumps off Kyle Simmonds.

Simmonds struck again when he bowled Tristan Stubbs (5) before trapping Marco Jansen leg-before wicket in his final over to leave the Orange Army reeling on 98-6.

Markram was caught at point for 34 off Romario Shepherd at the start of the 16th over before Theekshana grabbed his second when he bowled James Fuller (2).

Matthew Wade caught Brydon Carse down the leg as Roelof van der Merwe (16) and Sisanda Magala (1) denied Super Kings the bonus-point victory.

Simmonds finished with 3-23 in his four overs, while Theekshana, Coetzee and Shepherd claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier Du Plessis crossed the 50-run mark after taking 17 runs off Van der Merwe in the ninth over before he and Hendricks took their side past 100 in the 11th. They took their partnership to 119 before Hendricks fell for 36 to Carse, caught by Hermann in the 15th over. That wicket saw momentum swing in favour of the visitors, who picked up six wickets for just 45 runs in the final six overs.

Du Plessis continued to bat freely under challenging conditions as wickets tumbled around him.

Australia’s Wade (7) fell when he tried a reverse sweep only for the ball to ricochet off his body before trickling onto his stumps for Markram’s first wicket of the match.

Rossington whipped off the bails to remove Donavon Ferreira, giving Markram his second wicket of the over, before the Kings lost three more wickets — Leus du Plooy (5) then Romario Shepherd (2) before Du Plessis (92) fell off the final ball of the 19th over, bowled by Magala.

Magala and Markram finished with 2-24 and 2-7 from five overs, while Marco Jansen andCarse claimed one apiece.

READ MORE

MI Cape Town left with plenty to ponder after missing SA20 semis

At the start of the Betway SA20 there were few who expected the Mumbai Indians Cape Town side to miss out on a spot in the semifinals.
Sport
4 hours ago

Bavuma’s hard work paid off with place in the SA20 sun: SA batting coach

Tough times fuel Proteas skipper to prove his doubters wrong
Sport
1 hour ago

Short stay at the crease for Brevis on homecoming in SA20 as Capitals keep on winning

Dewald Brevis was one of the faces of the Betway SA20 marketing campaign.
Sport
22 hours ago

Frustration as rain washes out Friday’s SA20 matches in Johannesburg and Durban

Until the rain ended it on Friday, the return of the Betway SA20 to Johannesburg had been tremendous fun for all involved except the home team’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

'I'm sure good memories will be made': Bavuma joins Sunrisers in SA20

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has had his solid performances in the recent 2-1 series victory over England rewarded after being signed ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch FC confirm passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries Soccer
  2. SA Tourism’s proposed Spurs deal ‘has more benefits’ than Rwanda and Arsenal Soccer
  3. Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  5. ‘Unacceptable scoreline in front of our fans’: Mosimane suffers first defeat as ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’