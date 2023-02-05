Faf Du Plessis’s sensational 92 helps Super Kings dim Sunrisers

Markram was caught at point for 34 off Romario Shepherd at the start of the 16th over before Theekshana grabbed his second when he bowled James Fuller (2).

Matthew Wade caught Brydon Carse down the leg as Roelof van der Merwe (16) and Sisanda Magala (1) denied Super Kings the bonus-point victory.

Simmonds finished with 3-23 in his four overs, while Theekshana, Coetzee and Shepherd claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier Du Plessis crossed the 50-run mark after taking 17 runs off Van der Merwe in the ninth over before he and Hendricks took their side past 100 in the 11th. They took their partnership to 119 before Hendricks fell for 36 to Carse, caught by Hermann in the 15th over. That wicket saw momentum swing in favour of the visitors, who picked up six wickets for just 45 runs in the final six overs.

Du Plessis continued to bat freely under challenging conditions as wickets tumbled around him.

Australia’s Wade (7) fell when he tried a reverse sweep only for the ball to ricochet off his body before trickling onto his stumps for Markram’s first wicket of the match.

Rossington whipped off the bails to remove Donavon Ferreira, giving Markram his second wicket of the over, before the Kings lost three more wickets — Leus du Plooy (5) then Romario Shepherd (2) before Du Plessis (92) fell off the final ball of the 19th over, bowled by Magala.

Magala and Markram finished with 2-24 and 2-7 from five overs, while Marco Jansen andCarse claimed one apiece.