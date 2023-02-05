Kaizer Chiefs held by gutsy 10-man Galaxy in Mbombela

Kaizer Chiefs were unable to profit from playing against 10 men for a good portion of their DStv Premiership match against gutsy TS Galaxy at a noisy Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, Amakhosi having to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Galaxy lost right-back Marks Munyai to a red card in the 56th minute.

The match was delayed by half-an-hour from an original 3.30pm kickoff due to supporters crowding to enter the stadium.

In one of those familiar football anomalies, Chiefs arguably were more penetrative and created more clear-cut chances playing against 11 men in the first half than when Galaxy organised themselves into a defensive block reduced to 10 in the second.

Arthur Zwane’s fifth-placed Chiefs remain inconsistent, and scoring one of their biggest problems as they followed a 2-0 victory at home to Royal with a draw that made it just the one win in five games, the other three being successive defeats before the match against AM.