Klaasen’s pyrotechnics keep Durban Super Giants' semifinal hopes alive

Heinrich Klaasen produced an innings for the ages to keep Durban’s Super Giants' hopes of progressing to the Betway SA20 semifinals alive as the visitors claimed a bonus-point 151-run victory over the Pretoria Capitals.

Klaasen royally entertained the Centurion crowd with a sparkling 104 not out off just 44 balls. The Proteas middle-order batter peppered the grass banks with 10 boundaries and half — a-dozen sixes.

Klaasen’s pyrotechnics saw the Super Giants post a mammoth 254/4 — the highest score of the maiden SA20 — surpassing the Capitals and Super Giants’ previous 216.

The Super Giants arrived at Centurion with major intent as they shuffled their batting line-up around. Captain Quinton de Kock and Australian international Ben McDermott provided the early impetus with a rolling opening partnership that yielded 76 runs in just 6.1 overs.