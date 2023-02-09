Markam’s imperious 100 off 58 pushes Sunrisers to SA20 final

The points of order delivered at SuperSport Park on Thursday came off the bats of two of the country’s most talented batters.

Ultimately it was Aiden Markam’s maiden century in the T20 format that triumphed over Reeza Hendricks’ smooth elegance to deliver the Sunrisers Eastern Cape a berth in Saturday’s Betway SA20 final where they will face the Pretoria Capitals.

Markram’s 100 off 58 balls mixed power, style and no small amount of fortitude to dig his team out of a precarious situation after they’d been put into bat by Faf du Plessis.

The Joburg Super Kings captain’s decision looked justified when Lizaad Williams picked up the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Adam Rossington in the second over.