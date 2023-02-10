Cricket

Quiet leaders eliminate the noise ahead of SA20 final

10 February 2023 - 17:02
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 10: Aiden Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell will lead the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals in the final of the Betway SA20 that will be played at the Wanderers on Saturday
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 10: Aiden Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell will lead the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals in the final of the Betway SA20 that will be played at the Wanderers on Saturday
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

There’s a lot of noise in the Betway SA20.

The speakers are always turned up to 11 and everyone, including the TV commentators, seems to be shouting.

Wayne Parnell and Aiden Markram provide a hushed contrast.

The captains of the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, respectively, have travelled different paths in terms of leadership and in the competition itself — which has lit up South African cricket, given it a much-needed boost and put a smile on its face. 

By offsetting the noise around the competition with soft-spokenness internally, Parnell and Markram have found just the right balance for themselves and the teams they will lead into Saturday’s Betway SA20 final.

Both could be termed natural captains and were stars at under-19 level; Parnell led the South African age group side to a runners up spot in the 2008 ICC under-19 World Cup, while Markram famously won it as captain six years later. 

Sun shines on Markram and Orange Army in SA20

In a match which featured two of the finest innings’ in the first season of the Betway SA20, it was the performances of the two bowling units which ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Parnell admitted to taking the sport too seriously, which hampered his performance in the professional ranks, while Markram has had to endure struggles at international level that saw him being dropped from the Test team last year. 

But the SA20 has shown what effective leaders they both remain.

For Parnell it's a continuation of the careful work he did as captain of a young Western Province team last year, but needed to transfer to a side full of international experience at the Capitals.

For Markram it’s been about rekindling those leadership habits having last done so when put in charge of the Proteas for a one-day series with India in 2018. 

He has thrived as the leader of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Statistically he is that side’s best player scoring 340 runs and taking 10 wickets — and is certainly in line to be the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

He has been at the forefront as the Sunrisers turnaround, as they overcame losing their first two matches to make the semifinals, where they faced trouble against the Joburg SuperKings and needed Markram’s majestic century to eventually triumph.

“I suppose you feel a little bit of extra responsibility, which helps,” he said on Friday. “But you don’t want that responsibility to paralyse you, you still want to play quite free, especially in this format.”

With the Proteas management contemplating a captain for the 2027 World Cup, Markram may be in the frame, after his performances in the last five weeks. 

“You’re obviously always trying to find ways to win ... to have a leadership role, and through that play a part to get the team into the final is quite cool.

It’s not really changed my game too much, but that desperation (to perform well) gets exaggerated quite a bit (when you are captain).”

Parnell meanwhile has had to learn to be less desperate as regards his performances. Putting an emphasis on having fun, he now tries to get that message across to younger players, believing it creates more room for their talent to prosper and new areas for them to grow as players and people.

Finals can go one way where it brings out the best in people but it can also paralyse people.
Wayne Parnell

“My way is to try and empower people. You’ve seen some lesser known guys (in the Pretoria Capitals) excel. Whereas at Western Province he could assess players over the course of a season, the abbreviated nature of the SA20 schedule meant there was little time to do that. 

“Credit first must go to the (management) staff who assembled the squad. The overseas pros, they are really good players, but also good teammates, that’s the best thing I have seen through this competition. 

“At Pretoria Capitals, we had an eight-day build-up with guys coming in every other day and it was about trying to figure out who the go-to guys would be and to find those others from the domestic set-up, who have got more to give.

“We have been able to take guys like that to another level both as a leadership group and the players themselves wanting to be in those situations,” he said.

Saturday’s final will come down to assessing the conditions at the Wanderers, while also dealing better with the nerves than the opposition, said Parnell. 

“Finals can go one way where it brings out the best in people but it can also paralyse people. So we want to err on the side that brings out the best.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

No joke as Rossouw's part-time spin helps Capitals reach SA20 final

Before Wednesday night’s Betway SA20 semifinal against the Paarl Royals, Rilee Rossouw had bowled just 28 balls in 287 T20 matches.
Sport
1 day ago

Sun shines on Markram and Orange Army in SA20

In a match which featured two of the finest innings’ in the first season of the Betway SA20, it was the performances of the two bowling units which ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Markam’s imperious 100 off 58 balls pushes Sunrisers to SA20 final

The points of order delivered at SuperSport Park on Thursday came off the bats of two of the country’s most talented batters.
Sport
20 hours ago

Bavuma’s hard work paid off with place in the SA20 sun: SA batting coach

Tough times fuel Proteas skipper to prove his doubters wrong
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bright moments and an injury? — Here’s what fans are saying about Lyle Foster’s ... Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  3. Will the real Bongani Zungu please stand up, asks Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  4. Al Ahly and Percy Tau have third place to play for after Real defeat Soccer
  5. WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed Soccer

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech