Proteas are a top team with quality players: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

27 February 2023 - 18:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
West Indies cricket team captain Kraigg Brathwaite during the press conference at SuperSport Park on February 27 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

West Indies cricket Test team captain Kraigg Brathwaite says despite the Proteas going through challenges and changes they remain one of the top sides.

The West Indies and the Proteas will lock horns in the inbound two-match Test series.

South Africa's Test team begin their journey under the leadership of new red ball coach Shukri Conrad against the tourists at SuperSport Park in Centurion from Tuesday.

Another big change will see Temba Bavuma lead the Proteas as the new Test team skipper, replacing Dean Elgar.

The Proteas will hope to put behind their dreadful Test series against Australia in January and start the new era on a positive note.

Brathwaite said the Proteas are still a strong side with top quality players and his team will have to be at their best if they are to go home victorious.

“This series won’t be easy because we know South Africa is a tough team at home, but we are looking forward to playing positive Test cricket and make everyone in the West Indies proud,” Brathwaite said.

The West Indies will go into the series after a successful single Test match in Zimbabwe.

“[South Africa's Test series against] Australia is history and our Test series against Zimbabwe, we obviously played a team of different calibre and it was good to get a series win,” Brathwaite said.

“I think looking here, into this South African team, they have a lot of experience and they’ve classy bowlers and quality batsmen.

“Zimbabwe are not the top team in the world and we are looking forward to challenging ourselves here.

“We know what we have got to do to improve as batsmen. We are looking forward to this series.”

Play at SuperSport Park will start at 10am. 

