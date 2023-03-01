Windies bowlers dominate late session but Markram keeps Proteas in control

However the difference in approaches from the two teams with the bat has been stark.

South Africa showed greater intent in their first innings, reaching 200 at tea, before their collapse saw them lose their last nine wickets for 121 runs. The West Indies weren’t as assertive, though the Proteas would argue they didn’t allow as many loose deliveries as the visiting attack did on Tuesday.

By tea on the second day the West Indies had reached 136/3, scoring only 65 runs in the middle session in 29 overs.

That is not the way for Test cricket in 2023. Bavuma had said before the match the West Indies played an old-fashioned style of Test cricket, and the downside of that, could be seen Wednesday.

South Africa knew that in the afternoon the ball would start misbehaving and with the pace at their disposal any inconsistency would make batting tricky. Perhaps the West Indies felt that too, because they played too tentatively, with several gifting their wickets away.

Raymon Reifer top-scored with 62, an innings that lasted over three-and-half-hours, in which he offered one chance — a very difficult one to Kagiso Rabada — on 26.

He was one of the few who the South Africans got out, with Marco Jansen, who otherwise struggled, getting reward for a fine probing over.

Nortje’s pace was unsettling, with Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers and Joseph all giving their wickets away softly. Nortje finished with 5/36.