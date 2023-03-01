Windies bowlers dominate late session but Markram keeps Proteas in control
So, it’s a last session pitch then?
All the action across the first two days of this opening Test between the West Indies and South Africa has taken place after tea, and while the Proteas still have control heading into Thursday, it’s not of the complete variety.
South Africa lead by 179 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but with just six second innings wickets in hand after the final session bug bit them hard on Wednesday evening. Thank goodness for Aiden Markram. He finished the day not out on 35 and appeared to be batting on a different surface to everyone else.
In all 18 wickets have fallen in the final session over the first two days for 233 runs. On Tuesday, the West Indies had raised their spirits after they’d induced a Proteas collapse; on Wednesday that hope was snuffed out when they lost their last seven wickets for 66 runs.
👆 Elgar - 1
👆 de Zorzi - 0
👆 Bavuma - 0
👆 Petersen - 7
West Indies tear through the Proteas top-order in today's late session!
South Africa end the day on 49/4, with a lead of 179 runs.
But then South Africa struggled too, with Temba Bavuma and debutant Tony de Zorzi, both caught behind first ball — Bavuma registering a three-ball pair in his first match as Test captain.
For much of day two, the Proteas had control, even if breakthrough in the first two sessions was difficult. They picked up three wickets — two before lunch. That control came via a relentless assault from their four-pronged pace attack, with Anrich Nortje earning the most reward with a fourth Test five-fer.
But even the hosts will admit they got a fair amount of assistance from the West Indies batters.
And also that the conditions change so much, results from the sun baking the surface and hardening divots that made the bounce inconsistent on the first day.
However the difference in approaches from the two teams with the bat has been stark.
South Africa showed greater intent in their first innings, reaching 200 at tea, before their collapse saw them lose their last nine wickets for 121 runs. The West Indies weren’t as assertive, though the Proteas would argue they didn’t allow as many loose deliveries as the visiting attack did on Tuesday.
By tea on the second day the West Indies had reached 136/3, scoring only 65 runs in the middle session in 29 overs.
That is not the way for Test cricket in 2023. Bavuma had said before the match the West Indies played an old-fashioned style of Test cricket, and the downside of that, could be seen Wednesday.
South Africa knew that in the afternoon the ball would start misbehaving and with the pace at their disposal any inconsistency would make batting tricky. Perhaps the West Indies felt that too, because they played too tentatively, with several gifting their wickets away.
Raymon Reifer top-scored with 62, an innings that lasted over three-and-half-hours, in which he offered one chance — a very difficult one to Kagiso Rabada — on 26.
He was one of the few who the South Africans got out, with Marco Jansen, who otherwise struggled, getting reward for a fine probing over.
Nortje’s pace was unsettling, with Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers and Joseph all giving their wickets away softly. Nortje finished with 5/36.