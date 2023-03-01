Blackwood and Raymon Reifer, who went to tea unbeaten on 48, shared a partnership of 64 for the third wicket, with only the odd short ball from the Proteas providing any discomfort.
Slow going as West Indies put up a fight in first Test
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
A session of play not in keeping with the modern way of playing Test cricket saw the West Indies score just at 2.2 runs an over, to reach tea 136/3 on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
With “Bazball” all the rage, and England pushing a new era for the Test format with their explosive scoring, the West Indies offered a throwback performance in warm and occasionally blustery conditions.
To give the South African bowlers their due, they were extremely patient in the second session, with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé producing a couple of testing spells from the West Lane End.
It was the latter who made the only breakthrough during the session when he had Jermaine Blackwood well caught off an inside edge by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, a catch the West Indies batter sent upstairs to the TV official to provide clear judgment.
Blackwood and Raymon Reifer, who went to tea unbeaten on 48, shared a partnership of 64 for the third wicket, with only the odd short ball from the Proteas providing any discomfort.
Reifer did have a tricky over against Nortje, when he seemed to lose concentration, playing a couple of wild drives at balls delivered wide of the off stump.
Rabada created a very difficult opportunity for himself in an excellent post-lunch spell, when Reifer drove one back towards the bowler and he had to reach down to his left, got a strong hand to the ball, but couldn’t complete the catch as he dived.
Blackwood’s wicket came off a thin inside edge, from a full delivery angled back into, which Klaasen did well to catch diving down to his left. Blackwood’s 37 included six fours.
The West Indies seemed intent on being patient, a policy that may yet bite them in the final session, when the pitch usually quickens up and the indentations caused in the morning, harden and create uneven bounce. They trail the Proteas by 206 runs.
