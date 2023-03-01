Cricket

First Test wicket for Proteas debutant Coetzee as Windies reach 71/2

01 March 2023 - 12:37 By Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park
Debutant Gerald Coetzee of the Proteas celebrates his first Test wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul of the West Indies on day two of the first Test at SuperSport Park on March 1 2023.
Debutant Gerald Coetzee of the Proteas celebrates his first Test wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul of the West Indies on day two of the first Test at SuperSport Park on March 1 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Gerald Coetzee took his first Test wicket as the Proteas fast bowlers asserted themselves in the opening session of day two of the first Test against the West Indies here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old debutant, sporting his customary white headband, induced a loose drive out of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, finding the edge that Senuran Muthusamy, standing at a fifth slip, did excellently to catch, diving to his right.

Coetzee’s celebration of double fist-pump before being embraced by his teammates didn’t include a smile, a sign of his very serious character. In the pavilion, family and friends — all sporting white headbands — smiled and applauded his success.

The West Indies went to lunch on 71/2, a reasonable effort after they’d bowled out the South Africans for 342 less than half-an-hour into the day’s play.

The other wicket to fall for the visitors was that of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who was victim of a Kagiso Rabada special. Brathwaite didn’t do much wrong facing a delivery that pitched on the line of middle, moved just enough off the surface to miss the bat and brushed the top of the off stump to send the skipper back to the dressing room for 11.

Chanderpaul, playing in that crouched manner made famous by father Shivnarine, played patiently for his 22, waiting for balls in his area that he either drove well down the ground or clipped neatly off his pads when the Proteas bowled too straight.

However, the home team probed relentlessly outside off stump, with Coetzee eventually gaining reward.

It took West Indies 24 minutes to claim the last two Proteas wickets, both of which went to Alarri Joseph.

A free mind helps Aiden Markram reignite Proteas Test career

It’s fair to state that Aiden Markram’s recall to the Proteas Test side wasn’t met with universal approval.
Sport
4 hours ago

The tourists, who were not allowed to use their quicks on Tuesday evening due to the poor light,  waited until midway through the first over of Wednesday to take the second new ball. It didn’t work immediately, with Coetzee smashing the first delivery through the covers for four, but Joseph, their best bowler, made use of the steep bounce to get rid of South Africa's No 10 in his next over

The debutant could only fend a chest high delivery off the glove to Jason Holder at second slip after making 17. Anrich Nortje struck three fours before he top-edged a pull that flew to point where Chanderpaul took a good diving catch.

Joseph, who played for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, said he’s consulted widely about the right lengths to bowl on South African pitches.

“One of the first things I did when I got here was speak with Faf [du Plessis] and Reeza Hendricks and got information on how the red ball reacts here, what lengths are good. I also spoke with Wandile [Gwavu], the Lions head coach, so I had good information,” Joseph said.

Albie Morkel, who was an assistant coach with the Super Kings, and spent his entire domestic career playing at SuperSport Park, was another valuable source of intel.

“He basically told me everything that was going to happen, that uneven bounce was going to play a big part in the game.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Markram heroics put Proteas on top despite day one collapse

The batsman helped press South Africa’s innings ahead at a scoring rate of close to four an over
Sport
19 hours ago

Markram closes in on sixth Test century as Proteas pummel Windies

West Indies made one breakthrough, but continued to take a pummelling from the Proteas in the second session of the opening Test in Centurion on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Proteas openers Elgar and Markram dominate first session

South Africa’s openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram dominated the opening session of the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in ...
Sport
1 day ago

De Zorzi at No 3 as Proteas begin Conrad era opting to bat in Centurion

The new era for the Proteas Test team started on Tuesday morning with two debutants, the axing of front-line spinner Keshav Maharaj and new skipper ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma wants positive start for Proteas’ brave new era in Test cricket

New Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma wants his side to have a positive start as they embark on an era he calls "exciting times" for the team, with ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies

Batting coach says they will try to follow global trends of greater aggression and application in batting
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Benni McCarthy reacts to praise as Robert Marawa hails ‘serial winner’ Soccer
  2. WATCH | Fans in Orlando Pirates colours seen attacking BMW outside FNB Stadium ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Jabu Mahlangu slams Chiefs and Pirates for playing ‘imihlola’ in derby Soccer
  4. Here’s who Pitso thinks are the best left-wingers of all time Soccer
  5. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Eskom's Survival Depends on Debt Relief and Tariffs, CEO Says