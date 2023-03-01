The tourists, who were not allowed to use their quicks on Tuesday evening due to the poor light, waited until midway through the first over of Wednesday to take the second new ball. It didn’t work immediately, with Coetzee smashing the first delivery through the covers for four, but Joseph, their best bowler, made use of the steep bounce to get rid of South Africa's No 10 in his next over
The debutant could only fend a chest high delivery off the glove to Jason Holder at second slip after making 17. Anrich Nortje struck three fours before he top-edged a pull that flew to point where Chanderpaul took a good diving catch.
Joseph, who played for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, said he’s consulted widely about the right lengths to bowl on South African pitches.
“One of the first things I did when I got here was speak with Faf [du Plessis] and Reeza Hendricks and got information on how the red ball reacts here, what lengths are good. I also spoke with Wandile [Gwavu], the Lions head coach, so I had good information,” Joseph said.
Albie Morkel, who was an assistant coach with the Super Kings, and spent his entire domestic career playing at SuperSport Park, was another valuable source of intel.
“He basically told me everything that was going to happen, that uneven bounce was going to play a big part in the game.”
First Test wicket for Proteas debutant Coetzee as Windies reach 71/2
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Gerald Coetzee took his first Test wicket as the Proteas fast bowlers asserted themselves in the opening session of day two of the first Test against the West Indies here on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old debutant, sporting his customary white headband, induced a loose drive out of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, finding the edge that Senuran Muthusamy, standing at a fifth slip, did excellently to catch, diving to his right.
Coetzee’s celebration of double fist-pump before being embraced by his teammates didn’t include a smile, a sign of his very serious character. In the pavilion, family and friends — all sporting white headbands — smiled and applauded his success.
The West Indies went to lunch on 71/2, a reasonable effort after they’d bowled out the South Africans for 342 less than half-an-hour into the day’s play.
The other wicket to fall for the visitors was that of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who was victim of a Kagiso Rabada special. Brathwaite didn’t do much wrong facing a delivery that pitched on the line of middle, moved just enough off the surface to miss the bat and brushed the top of the off stump to send the skipper back to the dressing room for 11.
Chanderpaul, playing in that crouched manner made famous by father Shivnarine, played patiently for his 22, waiting for balls in his area that he either drove well down the ground or clipped neatly off his pads when the Proteas bowled too straight.
However, the home team probed relentlessly outside off stump, with Coetzee eventually gaining reward.
It took West Indies 24 minutes to claim the last two Proteas wickets, both of which went to Alarri Joseph.
A free mind helps Aiden Markram reignite Proteas Test career
