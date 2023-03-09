No one does old-school Test batting quite like the West Indies, who, for the second match in a row, engaged in an afternoon go-slow at the Wanderers in Johannesburg that did nothing for their prospects of winning this Test.
They went to tea on 143/6, a deficit of 177 runs, with former captain Jason Holder on 19 and Joshua da Silva on 15. The tourists scored just 70 runs in 29 overs in the session.
South Africa’s bowling was largely disciplined, with Keshav Maharaj conceding just 20 runs in 11 overs, while the two wickets that fell were the result of misfortune for Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers eventually succeeding in his attempt to lose a wicket.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma started the afternoon session by bowling Wiaan Mulder, who’d taken the new ball in the morning, and Maharaj, neither particularly threatening from a wicket-taking sense, but both engaging in containment.
West Indies on another go-slow as South Africa nab two wickets
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
No one does old-school Test batting quite like the West Indies, who, for the second match in a row, engaged in an afternoon go-slow at the Wanderers in Johannesburg that did nothing for their prospects of winning this Test.
They went to tea on 143/6, a deficit of 177 runs, with former captain Jason Holder on 19 and Joshua da Silva on 15. The tourists scored just 70 runs in 29 overs in the session.
South Africa’s bowling was largely disciplined, with Keshav Maharaj conceding just 20 runs in 11 overs, while the two wickets that fell were the result of misfortune for Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers eventually succeeding in his attempt to lose a wicket.
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma started the afternoon session by bowling Wiaan Mulder, who’d taken the new ball in the morning, and Maharaj, neither particularly threatening from a wicket-taking sense, but both engaging in containment.
Maharaj had his hands on his head often as a few bounced and spun, but there was little that really bothered the West Indies batters. Then Chase tried to drive Mulder, but the ball squirted between bat and pad onto his back leg, before trickling against the stumps with just enough force to dislodge the off-bail.
Chase sunk to his knees, Mulder jumped a metre in the air and South Africa had a bonus wicket.
Rabada was brought back from the golf course end shortly thereafter and it seemed his mere presence was enough to unsettle Mayers, who flashed at everything outside off stump. For 20 minutes it appeared Mayers wanted to get out and he eventually succeeded when he top-edged an attempted drive with his feet stuck on the crease. This saw Dean Elgar hold on to a sharp catch at first slip.
If the match follows the same trend as the three-day affair last week in Centurion and Wednesday evening’s play when five wickets fell, the West Indies will do well not to be all out this evening. It makes the decision not to be more assertive in the afternoon when conditions were good for batting appear a poor one.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
De Zorzi’s growth for Proteas a tick for the domestic game
Proteas claim four wickets before lunch after another batting collapse
Proteas have control despite late West Indies fightback
Finally, the age of Aiden has dawned
Faf's Proteas future tied up in cricket's changing landscape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos