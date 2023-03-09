Cricket

West Indies on another go-slow as South Africa nab two wickets

09 March 2023 - 15:14 By Stuart Hess at the Wanderers
Dean Elgar of the Proteas takes the catch at slip for the wicket of Kyle Mayers of West Indies on March 9 2023, day two of the second Test at the Wanderers.
Dean Elgar of the Proteas takes the catch at slip for the wicket of Kyle Mayers of West Indies on March 9 2023, day two of the second Test at the Wanderers.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

No one does old-school Test batting quite like the West Indies, who, for the second match in a row, engaged in an afternoon go-slow at the Wanderers in Johannesburg that did nothing for their prospects of winning this Test.

They went to tea on 143/6, a deficit of 177 runs, with former captain Jason Holder on 19 and Joshua da Silva on 15. The tourists scored just 70 runs in 29 overs in the session.

South Africa’s bowling was largely disciplined, with Keshav Maharaj conceding just 20 runs in 11 overs, while the two wickets that fell were the result of misfortune for Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers eventually succeeding in his attempt to lose a wicket.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma started the afternoon session by bowling Wiaan Mulder, who’d taken the new ball in the morning, and Maharaj, neither particularly threatening from a wicket-taking sense, but both engaging in containment. 

Maharaj had his hands on his head often as a few bounced and spun, but there was little that really bothered the West Indies batters. Then Chase tried to drive Mulder, but the ball squirted between bat and pad onto his back leg, before trickling against the stumps with just enough force to dislodge the off-bail.

Chase sunk to his knees, Mulder jumped a metre in the air and South Africa had a bonus wicket.

Rabada was brought back from the golf course end shortly thereafter and it seemed his mere presence was enough to unsettle Mayers, who flashed at everything outside off stump. For 20 minutes it appeared Mayers wanted to get out and he eventually succeeded when he top-edged an attempted drive with his feet stuck on the crease. This saw Dean Elgar hold on to a sharp catch at first slip.

If the match follows the same trend as the three-day affair last week in Centurion and Wednesday evening’s play when five wickets fell, the West Indies will do well not to be all out this evening. It makes the decision not to be more assertive in the afternoon when conditions were good for batting appear a poor one.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

De Zorzi’s growth for Proteas a tick for the domestic game

Tony de Zorzi’s journey from schoolboy cricketer at KES to captaining the under-19 Proteas team at a World Cup and now playing Test cricket has not ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Proteas claim four wickets before lunch after another batting collapse

Gerald Coetzee picked up two wickets, Kagiso Rabada one, while a run out, masterfully executed by Temba Bavuma, left the West Indies floundering at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas have control despite late West Indies fightback

The Proteas' batters will reflect on a series of missed opportunities on the opening day of their final Test for nine months here on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Finally, the age of Aiden has dawned

It’s taken Markram this long to get the Proteas captaincy because the first time he got it, it came too soon
Sport
1 day ago

Faf's Proteas future tied up in cricket's changing landscape

Any return to the Proteas for Faf du Plessis is likely to form part of a wider re-strategising for Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding contracts for ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SuperSport lose fortress Lucas Moripe as PSL bans matches at stadium Soccer
  2. How Kaizer Motaung Jr plans to finally fix Chiefs Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic dies Soccer
  4. Shock as Richards Bay FC player Mtolo collapses and dies in training Soccer
  5. Dondol Stars continue killing giants as they knock AmaZulu out of Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case