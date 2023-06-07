Australia get Head start in Test Championship final against India

Travis Head's counterattacking hundred and his unbroken 251-run stand with Steve Smith put Australia in charge on 327-3 after an absorbing opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Wednesday.

Having reduced Australia to 76-3 soon after lunch, India's seam-heavy attack appeared to have put the 2021 runners-up in a position of strength at The Oval in London.

Head went on the attack, however, and Smith played second fiddle to perfection as Australia fought back hard.

Head smashed 22 fours and a six in his unbeaten 146 off 156 balls, the left-hander's sixth Test hundred and first outside Australia. Smith was unbeaten on 95 at the close after hitting 14 fours.

“Losing the toss this morning, we've done exceptionally well,” Head said. “A lot of hard work to go tomorrow morning but nice to make a really good start.”