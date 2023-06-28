Kerrin Klaaste was appointed to the Reserve Umpires Panel, along with Mthokozisi Shezi, the former left-arm medium pacer from KwaZulu-Natal whose 13-year playing career, which ended in 2019, included a single ODI.
After the retirement of Shaun George and Adrian Holdstock’s promotion to the ICC Elite Panel, Lubabalo Gcuma and Stephen Harris have been promoted to the ICC International Panel.
Senior umpire Marais Erasmus remains on the ICC Elite Panel, with Gerrie Pienaar, Shaid Wadvalla and Shandre Fritz serving on the ICC Panel of Match Referees and Agenbag remaining on the ICC Development Panel.
CSA Elite Umpires Panel: Allahudien Paleker, Bongani Jele, Babalo Gcuma, Stephen Harris, Arno Jacobs, Siphelele Gasa, Abdoellah Steenkamp, Mazizi Gampu, Abongile Soduma, Brad White, Dennis Smith, Philip Vosloo, Thomas Mokorosi, Ryan Hendricks and Lauren Agenbag.
CSA Reserve Umpires Panel: Roger Burne, Roderick Ellis, Jannie Erasmus, Gladman Gaseba, Marlon Jansen, Kerrin Klaaste, Bongani Ntshebe, Khatso Ntuli, Andre Olivier, Jurie Sadler, Mtokozizi Shezi, Godwin von Willingh and Warren Wyngaard.
CSA Match Referees: Rudi Birkenstock, Murray Brown, Shandre Fritz, Cliffie Isaacs, Barry Lambson, Zed Ndamande and Shaid Wadvallah.
Lauren Agenbag becomes first woman on CSA's elite umpire panel
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Lauren Agenbag’s pioneering rise through the umpiring ranks continues with her appointment to the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Elite Umpires Panel.
The 26-year-old is the first woman to be appointed to the panel, whose officials oversee all senior provincial domestic matches.
Agenbag holds a string of firsts as the country’s most prominent young female umpire, including umpiring a senior men’s provincial match and as an on-field official in a first-class match.
In addition, she’s also the youngest to have officiated an international match, after making her debut as a 22-year-old for a T20 clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka in 2019.
Agenbag has already stood in a World Cup final, officiating in the climax of last year’s 50-over women’s event in New Zealand between Australia and England.
“Her promotion to the elite panel is a major accomplishment and huge inspiration for all young women out there hoping to pursue a career in cricket,” CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said in a statement.
Meet Lauren Agenbag, the youngest umpire to have officiated in a Cricket World Cup final.
Kerrin Klaaste was appointed to the Reserve Umpires Panel, along with Mthokozisi Shezi, the former left-arm medium pacer from KwaZulu-Natal whose 13-year playing career, which ended in 2019, included a single ODI.
After the retirement of Shaun George and Adrian Holdstock’s promotion to the ICC Elite Panel, Lubabalo Gcuma and Stephen Harris have been promoted to the ICC International Panel.
Senior umpire Marais Erasmus remains on the ICC Elite Panel, with Gerrie Pienaar, Shaid Wadvalla and Shandre Fritz serving on the ICC Panel of Match Referees and Agenbag remaining on the ICC Development Panel.
CSA Elite Umpires Panel: Allahudien Paleker, Bongani Jele, Babalo Gcuma, Stephen Harris, Arno Jacobs, Siphelele Gasa, Abdoellah Steenkamp, Mazizi Gampu, Abongile Soduma, Brad White, Dennis Smith, Philip Vosloo, Thomas Mokorosi, Ryan Hendricks and Lauren Agenbag.
CSA Reserve Umpires Panel: Roger Burne, Roderick Ellis, Jannie Erasmus, Gladman Gaseba, Marlon Jansen, Kerrin Klaaste, Bongani Ntshebe, Khatso Ntuli, Andre Olivier, Jurie Sadler, Mtokozizi Shezi, Godwin von Willingh and Warren Wyngaard.
CSA Match Referees: Rudi Birkenstock, Murray Brown, Shandre Fritz, Cliffie Isaacs, Barry Lambson, Zed Ndamande and Shaid Wadvallah.
Proteas' World Cup quest starts in the north of India
Meanwhile, Mangaliso Mosehle, who played in seven T20 internationals for the Proteas, announced his retirement from the professional game on Wednesday. The 33-year-old wicketkeeper/batter played 116 first-class matches, counting the Central Gauteng Lions and Northerns Titans among the teams he represented locally.
“When I first held a cricket bat, I never thought I’d achieve what I’ve had. It is nothing but the grace of God to have found myself here,” he wrote in a post on social media.
One of Mosehle’s highlights came in the final of the then T20 RamSlam, when he struck five fours and seven sixes in a knock of 87 from 39 balls to help the Titans defeat the Dolphins. He was named player of the match.
Mosehle thanked coaches Ray Jennings and Geoff Toyana for their assistance in his career.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Proteas women need clarity regarding future head coach
CSA seeks ICC relief for World Cup travel
‘Bazball’ isn’t revolutionary but it is the kind of Test cricket needed now
Proteas Test prospects heavily dependent on building depth
Conrad delighted with toughening-up exercise for South Africa A in Sri Lanka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos