LISTEN | ‘The Proteas can do it,’ say Springbok supporters at victory parade
Hundreds of Springbok supporters filled the FNB Bank City precinct to get a glimpse of the World Champions as they paraded through the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.
With the Springboks winning the World Cup, most supporters now hope that the Proteas will also bring back the Cricket World Cup.
The Proteas have had an impressive run at the Cricket World Cup in India, beating New Zealand on Tuesday.
This is what South Africans had to say about the Proteas’ performance.
