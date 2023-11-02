Cricket

LISTEN | ‘The Proteas can do it,’ say Springbok supporters at victory parade

02 November 2023 - 21:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Proteas' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India, on Wednesday.
The Proteas' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India, on Wednesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Hundreds of Springbok supporters filled the FNB Bank City precinct to get a glimpse of the World Champions as they paraded through the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday. 

With the Springboks winning the World Cup, most supporters now hope that the Proteas will also bring back the Cricket World Cup. 

The Proteas have had an impressive run at the Cricket World Cup in India, beating New Zealand on Tuesday. 

This is what South Africans had to say about the Proteas’ performance. 

Listen here:

Newfound sense of selflessness driving Proteas at the World Cup

The Proteas, through the trials and tribulations of the last four years, seemed to have galvanised as a unit
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas march to semis with thumping win over nemesis New Zealand

The Proteas drew a line through another unwanted World Cup streak, beating New Zealand by 190 runs and confirming their spot in the semifinals with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Corporate South Africa brings the ‘gees’ for the Springboks and Proteas

Nothing has the capacity to capture the hearts, and wallets, of the nation quite like the Springboks and their battle to win the Rugby World Cup.
News
1 day ago

De Kock becomes first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single World Cup

Quinton de Kock’s merrymaking tour de force through India continued at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in front of a ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour: Soweto Leg Rugby
  2. LISTEN | ‘The Proteas can do it,’ say Springbok supporters at victory parade Cricket
  3. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs, Mama Joy and fans cheer Boks at FNB Stadium Rugby
  4. IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour: Joburg Leg Rugby
  5. While spotlight has been on the batters, Proteas bowlers are shining Cricket

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks