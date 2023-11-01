Cricket

Proteas march into semis with thumping win over nemesis New Zealand

01 November 2023 - 18:23 By Stuart Hess at the MCA Stadium in Pune
The Proteas' Rassie van der Dussen celebrates reaching his hundred in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India on Wednesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The Proteas drew a line through another unwanted World Cup streak, beating New Zealand by 190 runs and confirming their spot in the semifinals with two round-robin matches to spare.

Temba Bavuma’s men produced a proficient display in the field in defence of another enormous target of 358, knocking over half of a very good New Zealand batting line-up by the 20th over in front of nearly 32,000 people at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a five-match World Cup winning run New Zealand enjoyed against South Africa dating back to 1999, and came a few days after they’d also ended a seven-match losing streak to Pakistan in ICC events.

By now, it should be clear that asking South Africa to bat first is not the right option for the opposition captain, a lesson Tom Latham learned here, just as Jos Buttler did for England in Mumbai and Sri Lanka's Dasum Shanaka did in Delhi. 

The Proteas have looked at their most vulnerable chasing, suffering their only loss while doing so against the Netherlands and then badly mismanaging what should have been a comfortable pursuit in Chennai, before stumbling over the line thanks to Keshav Maharaj and the tail. 

Here, they were back in their comfort zone, generously provided by Latham after he won the toss and chose to bowl. The Proteas set about implementing that familiar blueprint, laying a solid foundation via the top three batters and then letting that potent middle order do its thing. 

However this time Rassie van der Dussen decided to hang around a bit longer, showing he too could blast sixes and perhaps remind the franchise T20 leagues around the world he was deserving of some of the millions the likes of Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have earned in the last year. 

Joking aside, the Proteas are on a mission at this tournament and Wednesday saw Quinton de Kock produce yet another prodigious performance that saw him register a fourth century at this year’s tournament. At the same time became the first South African batter to score 500 runs at a single World Cup. 

De Kock is putting together a heck of a goodbye tour to the ODI format, and while he may not say so, the fact that once this tournament ends he won’t have to think about playing 50-over cricket again has probably freed his mind. 

He made 114 on Wednesday sharing a 200-run second-wicket partnership with Van der Dussen, who top-scored with 133 — hitting five sixes in the process. There were concerns in some circles South Africa should have been more aggressive in the first half of their innings, but that doesn’t give sufficient credit to New Zealand’s ground fielding and the accuracy of the bowling, particularly Trent Boult. 

The loss of Matt Henry to a hamstring injury, midway through his sixth over was a major strategic blow. Latham had to get overs out of James Neesham, who conceded 69 runs in 5.3 overs. 

South Africa smashed 202 runs in the last 20 overs, that blueprint very much to the fore.

 The damage it does to the scoreboard is one thing, but it also strikes a hammer blow psychologically. From an expected required rate of around six an over, New Zealand were staring at seven when the innings started.

Marco Jansen once more demonstrated what a devastating operator he is becoming with the new ball, dismissing Devon Conway with one that bounced steeply, which the left-hander edged to second slip, where Aiden Markram took a good diving catch. 

The new star of this tournament, Rachin Ravindra, lasted 16 balls before top-edging a hook to fine leg where Gerald Coetzee took an easy catch. 

It was a procession thereafter, with Rabada, who once again bowled sublime spell, and Coetzee each taking a wicket, while Keshav Maharaj helped himself to four.

With the final four spot secured, some of the pressure has been taken off Sunday’s clash against India. The hype has already started building for that encounter, but South Africa can approach it in a relaxed frame of mind for they are as secure in their gameplan as they are in themselves. 

