SA's embarrassing defeat can be laid squarely at the feet of their bowlers
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Obviously the dominant theory about South Africa's inability to chase will continue to follow them at this World Cup after Sunday’s night’s comprehensive 243-run defeat to India, but this wasn’t a loss that resulted from bad batting.
It was South Africa's worst defeat in terms of runs, eclipsing the 182-run defeat to Pakistan in 2002, while the final total of 83 all out, was the joint second lowest ever in an ODI.
South Africa lost this match with the ball. All India did when it was their turn to bowl, was show even more how desperately poor the Proteas had performed in the afternoon. Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah relentlessly attacked the stumps, got the new ball moving and by the time the first power play was completed, South Africa had lost three wickets for 35 runs.
Compare that to South Africa, who conceded 91 in the first 10 overs, 74 of those runs coming in boundaries while Marco Jansen’s first over contained eight wides — five of which went to the boundary. India bowled just two in the South African innings.
It was an adherence to the basics that South Africa could only dream about.
Shami was simply mesmerising — again — destroying Aiden Markram in a five-ball set that was reminiscent of the job he did on him in the Test at Centurion between these teams two years ago. That dismissal briefly cost Markram his Test spot.
That won’t happen to him in this tournament, but this was a chastening experience for a batting unit that had lorded it over everyone else — bar the Netherlands — in the last few weeks.
India is playing dreamy cricket right now. Their batting looks imposing, with Virat Kohli providing this raucous audience with exactly what it wanted when he notched up the 49th hundred of his stellar ODI career, tying his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s mark. The quest for 50, is likely to dominate the news here as much as India’s pursuit of the World Cup itself.
Their bowling has no weaknesses. Bumrah is deadly accurate and can move the ball both ways off the surface, Siraj is rapid and aggressive and Shami is a magician.
Kohli sends Kolkata into raptures with 49th ODI century
