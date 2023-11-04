India's all-rounder Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after the all-rounder sustained an ankle injury last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday as it approved Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on 19 October and he then missed matches against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup," Pandya posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud."