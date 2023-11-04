Cricket

India's all-rounder Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad

04 November 2023 - 08:50 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of 2023 Cricket World Cup.
India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Image: EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after the all-rounder sustained an ankle injury last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday as it approved Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on 19 October and he then missed matches against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup," Pandya posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud."

LISTEN | ‘The Proteas can do it,’ say Springbok supporters at victory parade

Hundreds of Springbok supporters filled the FNB Bank City precinct to get a glimpse of the World Champions as they paraded through the Johannesburg ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pandya picked up five wickets for the hosts in their opening three games of the World Cup tournament and pace bowler Krishna has played 17 ODI's and two T20 matches for India claiming 33 wickets overall.

Krishna will face competition from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for a spot in India's pace line-up.

Semi-finals-bound India have managed well in the absence of Pandya and lead the table with seven wins from as many matches.

They take on second-placed South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Stellenbosch striker Rayners to share R200,000 Carling Knockout MOTM winnings ... Soccer
  2. WATCH LIVE | Springboks Victory Tour - Webb Ellis Cup - Durban Sport
  3. India's all-rounder Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad Cricket
  4. Stellenbosch book Carling Knockout semifinal place with win over Polokwane Soccer
  5. SA hockey teams on verge of qualifying for Paris Olympics Sport

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...